Multiple City Council members from Queens co-sponsored bill Int. 1001, which aims to hold landlords accountable for tenants who knowingly sell unlicensed cigarettes, e-cigarettes, tobacco products or illicit cannabis. It was enacted on July 23.
The bill’s prime sponsor was Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), and its Queens co-sponsors are Councilmembers Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows), Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Julie Won (D-Long Island City), Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
According to the bill, now known as Local Law 107, the first time an illicit product seller is found to be operating in a leased commercial premises, any relevant city agency may issue a warning to the owner of the premises. If the seller is later found to be operating in the same premises, the owner would be liable for civil penalties.
Any subsequent inspection that finds continued violation would make the landlord subject to a $5,000 civil penalty at first, and a $10,000 penalty for each subsequent violation.
The legislation also requires the city to submit to the mayor and the Council a quarterly report on enforcement relating to illicit cannabis or unlicensed tobacco product sellers, according to the text.
“It’s time that we hold landlords and property owners accountable for knowingly providing storefronts to businesses that have a negative impact on their communities,” Ariola said in a statement. “... In the interests of public safety, and to ensure that all New Yorkers can enjoy the quality of life that they deserve, those who knowingly support these smoke shops must be penalized.”
In a press release, Schulman said, “This legislation is a game changer and adds another tool to the enforcement toolbox against these harmful businesses.”
NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said, “The NYPD will continue to use every resource available to protect New Yorkers, and to ensure that the safe sale and distribution of legal cannabis in New York City occurs within the parameters of a licensed, regulated, and standardized industry.”
