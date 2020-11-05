You probably needn’t worry — it’s very unlikely that the COVID-19 virus is following the same pattern as the 1918 Spanish Flu, which struck three times in tremendous waves, the second far deadlier than the first. But that doesn’t mean cases can’t jump again.
“I think because it’s a novel virus that people are trying to find ways of understanding it. Our natural inclination is to look at the past one,” said Dr. Teresa Amato, director of Emergency Medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health. “As much as we’d like to see a pattern — it’s apples to oranges.”
The U.S. reached its peak positive cases in one day on Oct. 30 — over 99,700 new ones were reported across the country. The new case load dropped to about 74,200 just two days later, but rose again to 92,600 on Nov. 3. The sporadic nature of infection may not follow the pattern of the nation’s pandemic of a century ago, but Amato warned that it could be just as if not more deadly — the U.S. has already reported 233,000 deaths connected to COVID-19, a third of the Spanish Flu death toll.
Despite the daunting possibility, Amato remained positive in the nation’s, especially New York’s, ability to get the virus under control — the Empire State has the third-lowest positivity rate, as well as the third-lowest fatalitity rate per 100,000 people of any state, according to Johns Hopkins University. New York also accounts for 10 percent of the U.S.’s COVID-19 testing, but only 2.5 percent of new cases, Gov. Cuomo revealed Nov. 3.
“We’ve seen a slow increase [in cases], but nothing like in March and April. We’ve had a jump in admissions and we’ve seen a lot of people coming in for testing since there was an outbreak in New York,” Amato said.
Amato shared a concern that the colder weather may bring higher case loads, however, when individuals won’t have the opportunity to meet in outdoor, well-ventilated spaces. People will be tempted to gather with loved ones for the holiday season, she said, which could contribute to a spike in cases.
“COVID fatigue,” a term Amato and her colleagues use to refer to people’s loosening up on restrictions that stop the spread after eight long months of the pandemic, could be another potential contributor to rising positive cases, but she encourages every one to remain vigilant.
“It’s a marathon and not a sprint,” she said. “When you don’t practice safe practices, it’s always an opportunity for the virus to break out again. Wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands, avoid large crowds.”
Rising coronavirus cases in New York could also prove detrimental to the economy — an executive order by Cuomo shuts down nonessential businesses, houses of worship and schools if their neighborhoods report over a 3 percent positivity rating. A large percentage of small businesses could be decimated if areas reach that threshold or if the state sees a second wave, according to Queens Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Tom Grech.
“At this point, shutting down business in any confined area will only serve to hurt business owners already struggling to make ends meet,” he told the Chronicle in an email. “Residents of that area will simply take their business elsewhere.”
