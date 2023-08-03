Mayor Adams on Monday released “A Blueprint for Community Safety,” a 51-page document dedicated to reducing gun violence in the six police precincts in the city where it is most prevalent.
All are in the Bronx or Brooklyn. But Adams and First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright also took the opportunity to point to steep drops in murders, shooting incidents and the number of shooting victims in the city.
The numbers in Queens reflect the citywide year-to-date trend in all three categories, according to a review of NYPD crime statistics through July 30.
“Homicides are down. Shootings are down,” Adams said, according to a transcript provided by his office. “... Through July 29 shootings in New York City have declined compared to the same period last year. And just think about this number for a moment. Since taking office, we have removed 11,000 guns off our streets, 11,000 guns.”
According to CompStat figures through July 30, murders are down year-to date by more than 11 percent — 236 as opposed to 266 in 2022.
Shooting incidents have fallen 26.5 percent from 805 to 592, while the number of shooting victims has fallen 27.8 percent from 976 to 705.
Total reported major crimes — index crimes in government vernacular — were down 0.4 percent citywide. Overall index crimes in Queens are up just over 4 percent.
In Queens, murders are down from 43 to 24. Shooting incidents have fallen from 118 to 79, while shooting victims stood at 100, down from 148 this time in 2022.
Patrol Borough Queens North has seen an 8.6 percent overall increase in index crimes. Murders are down from 16 to 13, but shooting incidents and shooting victims are up.
Murders in Queens South have fallen steeply, from 27 to 11, or just over 59 percent. Shooting incidents in Queens South have been cut in half, from 82 to 41. Shooting victims have been reduced from 108 to 57.
Rapes in Queens are down from 223 to 199, but auto thefts are skyrocketing, rising from 1,852 to 2,417.
In an accompanying press release on the safety blueprint, Adams’ office said approximately 92 percent of total gun violence in New York City is concentrated within 30 of the city’s 77 police precincts across the five boroughs.
Six of those precincts — the 40th, 42nd, 44th and 47th precincts in the Bronx and the 73rd and 74th in Brooklyn — represent 25 percent of shooting incidents and 39 percent of confirmed shots fired citywide in 2022.
They are being prioritized for $485 million in new and expanded investments recommended for housing, education, jobs and job training.
“The map is clear,” Adams said at the press conference. “You do an analysis of the map. You see high gun violence. You’re also going to see high unemployment. You’re going to see dropout rates high. You’re going to see mental health issues high. You do an overlay in a GPS mapping system of this and you will see the same problems are isolated and concentrated in the same community.”
He said $6.56 million will go toward job training.
“Jobs, jobs, jobs,” the mayor added. “That’s why we’re doing the hiring halls ... 18 to 24, the countless number of young people who are not in school, they’re not working, they’re not in training, they’re doing nothing at all. Someone must throw them a lifeline and tell them there’s a better road and a better opportunity and that’s what we’re doing.”
A link to the blueprint report and video of Adams’ press conference can be found online at on.nyc.gov/47gHSbR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.