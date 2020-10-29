Det. Tanya Duhaney knew from an early age that she wanted to become a member of the NYPD.
“I’ve wanted to be a police officer ever since I was 5 years old and I got lost,” she said in an interview last week. “The police were so incredible. I was so happy when they found me. They put their hats on my head, and they brought me home.”
Back at her home on Farmers Boulevard in what is still the 113th Precinct, the little girl proudly told her mother that she wanted to be a police officer.
“No matter what other job I had as an adult, it just didn’t feel right until I took the police exam,” Duhaney said.
It is for her efforts at helping the elderly and others during the COVID-19 crisis that Duhaney will be honored tonight, Thursday, Oct. 29, as a Living Landmark at a virtual celebration being held by the New York Landmarks Conservancy.
The annual gala traditionally pays tribute to civic and community leaders, philanthropists and others. This year, however, the conservancy is adding a category honoring COVID-19 heroes in the city.
Duhaney, promoted to detective in 2014 and in her 19th year on the NYPD, will be honored in the heroes category with Max Acosta, a school safety agent at the Bronx Studio School for Writers and Artists; Talia Green, a train operator for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority; and Dr. Francesco Rotatori, chief of cardiology at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island.
“Detective Duhaney put her remarkable energies into ensuring that homebound seniors receive food and medicines during the pandemic,” said conservancy President Peg Breen in a statement issued by the organization. “This is a natural extension of her longtime service to community members of all ages. We are honored to salute her.”
“I love that they reached out to me to thank me for doing a job I love,” Duhaney said. “It’s all just part of the job.”
Duhaney collected food, organized food drives and even delivered it personally in some cases.
It’s not the first time the detective has performed such a service.
She was just as active back in the early months of 2019, when a series of fatal fires in Southeast Queens killed five people and left many more homeless. Duhaney and officers from the 113th Precinct collected food, clothing and personal items, for survivors, helped them make connections with city social services and even arranged a dinner at The Door, a popular Caribbean restaurant just down the street from the station house.
Other honorees include:
• Joyce Cowin, founder of the Cowin Financial Literacy Institute, Teachers College, at Columbia University plus an educator, philanthropist and arts patron;
• Gordon Davis, the driving force in the restoration of New York’s parks beginning in the 1980s, a principal founder of the Central Park Conservancy and co-creator of Jazz at Lincoln Center. He was a city planning commissioner for Mayor John Lindsay and Mayor Ed Koch’s first Parks commissioner. He was President Obama’s appointee to the board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts;
• Ronnie Heyman, chairman of GAF Corp., the country’s largest manufacturer of residential roofing and commercial building materials, who serves as president of the MoMA Board of Trustees;
• Leni and Peter May. Leni May, a former schoolteacher, serves on the Board of Trustees of the Central Park Conservancy and is a past chairperson of The Jewish Museum. Peter is a businessman, co-chairman of the New York Philharmonic, a director of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and a trustee of the New-York Historical Society; and
• Elizabeth Stribling, a real estate pioneer and international preservationist. In addition to the Landmarks Conservancy, she serves on the board of the Board of Governors of the Real Estate Board of New York, and the Advisory Board of the Central Park Conservancy.
