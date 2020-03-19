Nine Queens residents or natives were among two dozen Con Edison researchers who recently were honored for their energy- and safety-related projects.
Each received a Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute, according to a press release issued by the utility.
Recipients included William Fairechio, a section manager in research and development, of Bayside; senior engineer Simon Odi and project specialist Benjamin Choi of Fresh Meadows; section manager of electric ioperations Charles Feldman of Flushing; operating supervisor in electric operations Artem Teplov of Kew Gardens; and Howard Beach native William Azzoli, a senior engineer in customer energy solutions; and Jackson Heights native Gregory Koumoullos, section manager in customer energy solutions, for their work on a study of radio frequency levels from smart meters.
Con Ed said the project filled a need for information on smart meters in a dense urban environment. The utility is providing smart meters to its 3.5 million electric and 1.1 million gas customers.
The meters give customers more information about their usage and notify Con Ed when a customer is out of service.
Project specialist in environment, health and safety Samuel Ng of Jackson Heights was honored for his work on ergonomic strategies to protect utility workers.
Fairechio also received recognition for his work studying the impact of cellular antennas on overhead transmission structures. The research found that cell sites on electric transmission towers can lead to corrosion on underground wiring, which can increase the resistance to ground if lightning strikes a tower, resulting in a surge toward the substation. That can cause equipment failure and customer outages.
“Seeing so many of our people recognized with this coveted award for such a wide range of projects is gratifying,” said Tim Cawley, the president of Con Edison. “It’s a tribute to the devotion our women and men have to providing safe, reliable service to our customers. They apply their talents and intellect every day to serve the residents and businesses in New York City and Westchester County that depend on us.”
