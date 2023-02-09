Mayor Adams announced last Wednesday that the Big Apple will lead the nation for the largest compost collection as he takes food waste curbside pickup citywide by the end of 2024. Leading the way during its first season last fall was Queens.
“For more than two decades, past administrations have been working to achieve citywide composting — and today, I’m proud to announce we are getting it done,” Adams said in a statement. “By reducing the food waste that we put into trash bags, our streets will look better, smell better, and best of all, [we’ll] be dealing a blow to New York City’s number one enemy: rats.”
The curbside organics composting program went boroughwide on Oct. 3, 2022, and 12.7 million pounds of material was collected through the end of the year, according to city Department of Sanitation data provided to the Queens Chronicle.
The data showed that the top area for organics collection was Community District 12, which includes all or part of Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans and Springfield Gardens.
CD 12 diverted more than 2.2 million pounds of yard and food waste from landfills under the program, according to the DSNY. That was more than all seven community districts participating in the department’s “legacy” opt-in program combined.
Community Board 12 District Manager Yvonne Reddick was shocked by the results.
“Frankly speaking, I was surprised by the results myself,” Reddick told the Chronicle. “I knew that the residents really wanted it to happen, so they took full advantage of the program.”
Reddick emphasized that her district was waiting for the program for a very long time.
The Commercial Organics Recycling Mandate law was passed December 2013 and went into effect in 2014.
Vincent Gragnani, a spokesman for the DSNY, agrees with Reddick that CD 12 residents were keen to participate.
“Looking at curbside composting successes in other cities, we knew that an initial focus on leaf and yard waste would be key to success here in New York,” Gragnani told the Chronicle. “Residents of Jamaica and St. Albans had been left our of out prior programs, and were clearly eager to turn their leaf and yard waste and food scraps into usable material — getting it out of the black bags and out of the landfills.”
Reddick said the people in her district hope the program remains permanent.
Gragnani told the Chronicle that unlike the legacy opt-in program, the new system was made accessible to all of Queens from October through December 2022, and also allowed residents to use their own food waste bins if they wanted, thus making the process as simple as possible. The collection is on pause for a winter break, but after March 27 it will be permanent and year round.
The DSNY says the universal organic pickup in Queens was so successful, it collected 3.5 million pounds of materials in just two weeks in mid-November during peak leaf collection season.
Seven other Queens community districts beat out legacy opt-in districts in Brooklyn and Manhattan as well (CD 11: over 1.43 million pounds; CD 7: over 1.41 million; CD 13: over 1.38 million; CD 9: over 1.03 million; CD 8: 898,000; CD 10: 868,000; and CD 5: 853,000).
Queens CDs 6 (667,000), 1 (600,000) and 14 (547,000) had less compost than Brooklyn District 6 (677,000).
Queens CD 3 collected 280,000 pounds, which was less than Brooklyn CDs 2 (370,000) and 7 (298,000), and Manhattan District 7 (310,000).
Queens CDs 2 (246,000) and 4 (207,000) collected more than Brooklyn CD 1 (132,000) and Manhattan District 6 (51,000). Bronx CD 8 collected 263,000.
The DSNY said the newest initiative also was cheaper by volume to run than a 2019 curbside collection effort was, with the cost per district coming in at $467,000 last fall compared to $1.6 million in the previous program.
To support the city’s sustainability goals, the DSNY will receive $31 million in further compost-related funding for fiscal year 2023. The money will go toward smart composting bins around the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City and other neighborhoods in other boroughs, as well as an expansion of composting to every public school.
Because the universal program was such a success in the borough, residents will be able to pick up 40-pound bags of compost for their yards and gardens at giveback events with details mailed or posted at www1.nyc.gov/assets/dsny/site/home.
Borough President Donovan Richards called the program a massive success.
“This is a great day for our city, and frankly for our entire planet, as we are taking a major step forward in our efforts to protect our environment and address the climate change crisis that has negatively impacted our borough for years,” Richards said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.