Boroughwide curbside compost ends its first, three-month run this Saurday, Dec. 24. Data from the city’s Department of Sanitation suggests that thus far, the program has been a success.
Though data for the second half of the first season of Queenswide compost is not yet available, the same information from the first six weeks of the program suggest it will be promising.
The rate of participation in the program increased steadily from week to week, DSNY metrics show. Between its first and sixth weeks, the amount of compostable material collected in Queens increased by 274 percent. In total, the DSNY collected 5.7 million pounds in Queens during that time.
When the program launched on Oct. 3, only eight months had passed since Mayor Adams sought to halt the expansion of the so-called “brown bin” program — through which residents can opt into curbside compost collection — in his preliminary budget plan. At the time, he called it a “symbolic program.” Yet the DSNY says that the Queens compost program has cost it half as much as others of the sort.
The data released by the DSNY also shows that Community District 12, which includes Jamaica, South Jamaica, St. Albans, Hollis and Rochdale Village, has collected more compostable material in its first six weeks than all seven districts in the department’s existing opt-in program.
That seems to be reflected across the board, according to Vincent Gragnani, a DSNY spokesperson.
“We’re thrilled with the participation rates so far,” he told the Chronicle via email. “As you saw in the initial data, we’re collecting more material per district in Queens than we are in the opt-in districts in the rest of the city.”
In fact, CD 12 collected the most of any participating community district citywide, with 1,006,800 pounds of compostable material over the first six months. Community Board 7 collected the next most, with 714,600 pounds.
Boroughwide compost collection will resume in late March.
