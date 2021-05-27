While the customary Memorial Day parades will once again be sidelined this year, residents of Queens still will honor those who have fallen in service to the country.
Bayside
The Bayside Hills Civic Association will host its annual ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Bell Boulevard Mall and 53rd Avenue.
Elmhurst
The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz will livestream a memorial ceremony and wreath laying from the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst Park beginning at 11 a.m. today, May 27.
Honorees will include LTC. (Ret.) Blossom Ferguson, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm; Vietnam veteran Paul Feddern; and Mariam Sanni-Adigun of the Marine Corps Reserve who served in Operation Enduring Freedom.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at queensda.org/livestream.
Laurelton
The 32nd annual Laurelton Memorial Day Service will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at Veterans Memorial Triangle, located at 225th Street and North Conduit Avenue.
Little Neck-Douglaston
Founded in 1927 and the largest such event in the country, the Little Neck-Douglaston parade this year will be replaced on Monday, May 31, with an interfaith service at 10 a.m. at Little Neck Community Church, located at 46-16 Little Neck Parkway.
It will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at St. Anastasia’s parking lot at the corner of Northern Boulevard and Alameda Avenue.
Information for those who cannot attend the ceremonies in person but would like to view them via Zoom is available online on the parade’s official website at lndmemorialday.org.
Maspeth
The United Veterans and Fraternal Organizations of Maspeth will lay wreaths at four sites on Saturday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 79th Street and Grand Avenue.
Participants will proceed to the Garlinge Memorial Triangle at 72nd Place and Grand Avenue; Maspeth Memorial Square at 69th Street and Grand Avenue near Maspeth Federal Savings; and Mount Olivet Cemetery at 6540 Grand Ave.
Forest Hills
American Legion Continental Post #1424 will have its annual memorial ceremony at noon on Sunday, May 30 at Remsen Cemetery on Trotting Course Lane, where members of the Remsen family who were killed in the Revolutionary War now rest.
College Point
The College Point Memorial Day Parade Committee will host a car parade beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
The lineup will begin at 1:30 p.m. on 28th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and Ulmer Street, near the Police Academy. The caravan then will proceed to Hermon A. MacNeil Park on Poppenhusen Avenue.
Queens Village
American Legion Post 301 and the Queens Village Civic Association will have a wreath -aying ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at Veteran Plaza at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Springfield Boulevard.
Rosedale
The Rosedale Civic Association will host a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at the Veterans and Vietnam Veterans memorial monuments, which are located at separate sites at the intersection of Francis Lewis Boulevard and Sunrise Highway.
VVA Chapter 32
Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 will visit three monuments to their fallen brethren on Sunday, May 30.
The first will be at 9:30 a.m. at Nine Heroes Plaza located at Broadway, 41st Avenue and 76th Street in Elmhurst.
That will be followed at 10:15 a.m. at 57th Street and Woodside Avenue in Woodside near St. Sebastian’s Church. The final stop will be at the memorial on 108th Street in Corona near the Long Island Expressway.
Chapter 32 also will be participating in District Attorney Katz’s ceremony in Elmhurst on May 27.
Whitestone
Whitestone will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at Veterans Field at Harvey Park, located at 15th Drive and 149th Street.
