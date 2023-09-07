Some folks come from around the country or around the world each year to see tennis at its finest at the US Open.
Others can get to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center simply by hopping on the Grand Central Parkway or the No. 7 train.
And a lot of the people who said hello to the Chronicle had ties to Forest Hills, where the tournament was played at the West Side Tennis Club from 1924 to 1977.
In the top row, left, Forest Hills native Erin Storch, her husband, Adam, and their son, Lucas, were checking out the grounds near the souvenir shops.
In the center, top, Tanyta Pulkhaondam, whose family lives in Elmhurst, Elena Mancini, formerly of Maspeth, and Bill Wu of Jackson Heights were taking in the action on the big screens outside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Below them, Lili Chu of Forest Hills and her daughter, Cassie, relax at the food court. Lili Chu has been attending the Open long enough to have seen Jimmy Connors play at the West Side Tennis Club.
At top right, former Astoria resident Mary Mendez, left, takes a break with David Moskowitz and JQ King.
Above left, former Queens residents Risa and Steven Kaiser enjoy a light lunch in the shade of the South Plaza
Next to them, Dorette Wilson, left, of St. Albans, was spending time at the fountains on the plaza outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium with friends. So were Carolyn Krasinski, formerly of Flushing, ex-Douglaston resident Robyn Weisman and their friend Phyllis.
At far right, Woodside native Lisa Corcoran, in black, was watching the matches in Louis Armstrong Stadium with son Jamie, husband Jim and daughter Cailin.
— Michael Gannon
