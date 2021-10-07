Queens is throwing party on Oct. 9 and everyone’s invited.
Queens Comes Back!, sponsored by the Queens Economic Development Corp. and the Queens Tourism Council, will bring vendors, restaurants, bars and entertainment to the historic backlot at the Kaufman Astoria Studios from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
More than two dozen restaurants will be on hand selling cuisine from four continents and the Caribbean. Beverage purveyors also will be there. Interspersed among them will be members of Made in Queens, a QEDC program that promotes borough manufacturers and crafters, who will sell everything from candles to jewelry. Representatives of the Queensboro FC professional soccer team will be on hand with uniforms, soccer balls and more. Dance troupes from the Queensboro Dance Festival also will be performing.
People can register online at queensny.org/qcblist. Government guidelines on Covid-19 will be enforced. All attendees must show proof of vaccination by either the Excelsior Pass, NYC Covid SAFE App or a physical card.
