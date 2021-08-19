Being different men, the two warriors from Queens naturally have different takes on the sudden takeover of Afghanistan by the enemy they fought against. Being loyal soldiers of the United States Army, one formerly and one to this day, they share a lot, too.
Sean McCabe of Ozone Park and Noah Almonor of East Elmhurst both spoke with the Queens Chronicle by phone Tuesday, as the Taliban solidified their hold over the Asian nation where both Americans had served in combat and seen friends and comrades die, and where one was seriously wounded himself.
The seemingly sudden collapse of Afghan government forces facing the fundamentalist insurgents following the withdrawal of U.S. forces has led to a chaotic and rapidly developing situation. Key to the United States in the short term is the fate of Americans still in the country, estimated at more than 10,000, along with Afghans who worked with coalition forces and are believed to be in severe danger with the Taliban back in power. At least 50,000 Afghans want to leave the country, according to U.S. government officials.
McCabe and Almonor both expressed anger and disappointment at the loss of so much they had fought for.
“Yes, I’m mad as hell that it happened,” said Almonor. “I’m kind of angry that the interpreters that we served with are now at the mercy of these dudes. But then again, it’s heartless to say, it’s a politician’s game now ...
“It’s heartbreaking what you see on TV, for a lot of reasons, but right now it is what it is. You can’t change it.”
Almonor served in Afghanistan from October 2012 to August 2013 with Bravo Co. 136 in the 1st Armored Division, 1st Brigade.
He said that some of the work U.S. forces did in Afghanistan had a positive impact but that much of it turned out to be “a total waste.”
Asked whom he blames for the situation now, Almonor, who suffered a tramautic brain injury in May 2013 when the armored vehicle he was in was hit by an improvised explosive device, said, “politicians in general, period.”
A sergeant in the Reserves, Almonor has a bachelor’s degree in theater from Queens College and plans to further his education.
McCabe was in Afghanistan from January to August 2010 with the 2-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, 1st Brigade. He had previously served a year in Iraq.
“Honestly, there was no easy way for us to get out,” he said when asked about the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. “I could see the writing on the wall years ago.”
McCabe said he could see the Taliban were more focused on fighting for their country than the Afghan forces were in fighting for their government. Both there and in Iraq, he added, the national military had become overreliant upon American support.
“Some of these guys just don’t know how to fight,” he said. “They don’t know how to read, they don’t know how to count — they don’t have that warrior mentality. Even if I didn’t know how to fight and somebody’s taking over my country, you bet I’m going to take a stand and fight tooth and nail, no matter what.”
One of the most disheartening things, McCabe said, is to see so many men of fighting age run to the airport to get out instead of picking up a rifle to defend their country.
Citing the adage that no military plan survives first contact with the enemy, McCabe said he was not sure whom to blame for the crisis, saying President Biden and other leaders “have their hearts in the right place.”
McCabe left the Army as a sergeant in 2012, has worked in security and is pursuing that field in college. He also will soon start a job with the office of state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
He said he hopes that Afghans who worked with the U.S., such as interpreters, will be able to get out, and is concerned the country will wind up like it was in the 1990s, when the Taliban was in charge.
Almonor expressed similar sentiments, adding that he is concerned about terrorists getting here too, as members of the Taliban-supported al Qaeda did to launch the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which prompted the U.S. invasion and 20-year war and occupation of Afghanistan.
