Queens College President Frank Wu announced March 3 that the institution will open a School of Business.
Though at this point no precise opening date has been put forth, the proposal is an integral part of the college’s 2021-26 Strategic Plan.
Pitched as a response “to projected workforce demand for business professionals in New York City,” the School of Business will expand upon the college’s existing business-related areas of study, including accounting, economics, finance, actuarial studies, international business and risk management. The new school is expected to add a “fintech,” or financial technology, concentration and feature state-of-the-art quantitative and econometric technology.
“Interdisciplinary programs like these are to be expected in a business school with an integrated liberal arts curriculum,” Wu said in a prepared statement. “The Queens College Business School isn’t just for business, accounting, and economics majors; we expect it to attract students interested in a wide range of subjects, such as political science, social justice, ethics, and cultural differences in the universe of business.”
Specifically, the college’s press release notes, the school’s curriculum will focus on both the technical and theoretical aspects of commerce necessary to be competitive in the business world.
“Students will also be encouraged to seek a deep and broad familiarity with different cultures in preparation for roles as leaders in a global society,” the press release adds.
Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Flushing) attended a reception held last week for the announcement.
“It was an honor to be at Queens College for the launching of its new School of Business,” Meng said in a statement to the Chronicle. “It was such a momentous occasion for the future of our borough and city. The School of Business will offer students outstanding opportunities and help position them to become the business leaders of tomorrow.”
Equally optimistic about the program was Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech, who spoke at the event.
“I was proud and honored to be invited to speak at the announcement of the Queens College Business School. I believe this to be a seminal event in Queens County as we pull ourselves out of this terrible pandemic and educate our young people here in Queens,” Grech said in a statement. “Under the leadership of Queens College President Frank Wu, we are off to a fantastic start, and I’m pleased to be his partner in all things business.”
