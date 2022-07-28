Queens has a new stud at the keystone, with one catch: He doesn’t don orange and blue.
Queens College freshman second baseman Marc Cisco was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-American third team last month, just the second Knight to be so honored and the first since 1998.
The Long Island City native was also named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American second team and the American Baseball Coaches Association All-American third team.
Cisco, an actuarial studies major, led the Knights and the East Coast Conference with a .435 batting average. His 10 home runs earned him a share of the conference lead, tied only with teammate Lou Antos.
“His impact on each game, our season, and program go well beyond numbers,” coach Chris Reardon said in a statement.
— Sean Okula
