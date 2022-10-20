The afternoon sun slowly sinks above a now-empty Hennekens Stadium at Queens College on a picturesque early October day. The school’s alumni baseball game has been over for hours, but four players refuse to leave. Sitting in folding chairs near the third-base dugout, they look out at the field wistfully while sharing stories and hearty laughs. Sunflower seed shells fly out of their mouths like bullets from a Spitfire plane.
Ed Morrisey shakes his head and smiles. “Life was so easy then,” he says. The other three men nod in agreement. “Then” refers to 1998, when Morrisey, Greg Jeffries, Mike Mangieri and Chris Reardon were key players on the Queens College baseball team — one that snagged that season’s New York Collegiate Athletic Conference championship. The 1998 Knights squad is considered one of the best in the school’s history. Morrisey was a righty reliever, Jeffries a lefty starter and Mangieri the first baseman. Reardon, the head coach of today’s Knights, was a standout pitcher.
The foursome participated in Oct. 8’s alumni game, the first since 2019 because of the pandemic, to relive those glory days and talk to old buddies. Queens College’s alumni game has been played for decades, and this year’s version featured players mostly from the past 30 years. The alumni squad faced mainly freshmen from the Knights’ current program; the youngsters won 5-2, but the score was not at the front of anyone’s mind.
“This alumni game is a great excuse to get together with friends and guys you played with,” Morrisey says. “It’s awesome to reconnect and share memories.”
Reardon agrees, noting how difficult it can be to find time to hang out with old teammates. “We all have busy lives now, so it can be hard for us to get together in the same place at the same time,” he explains. “That’s why days like this are fun.”
It’s true — people move on with their lives after college, whether they’re baseball stars or not. These former Knights are in their mid-40s. They have jobs, wives, kids and concerns far beyond scouting reports, batting stances or the movement on their curveballs. Many former QC athletes have gone on to have ordinary, non-baseball careers as teachers, office workers, firefighters and so on. Some have settled far from Flushing and the Big Apple.
Reardon, though, has managed to stay in the game. After graduating, he secured coaching positions throughout the tri-state area, then landed back at Queens College in 2014, where he’s been the head coach ever since. Jeffries also hasn’t left the diamond; he was an assistant with the Knights throughout the 2000s, an assistant at Concordia College (NY) from 2009 to 2021 and is now part of the Queensborough Community College coaching staff. He even founded the New York Crush youth baseball program in 2003, where he remains head coach.
The alumni game is especially fun and eye-opening for those who have been removed from baseball and the Queens College campus for some time. In fact, one of Reardon’s favorite aspects of the event is “seeing the reactions of former players when they notice the vast improvements we’ve made to the facility and program over the years.”
Reardon also enjoys watching his players interact with the alumni. “I think the young guys really get a kick out of this day,” he says.
The 2023 Knights want to match or surpass the ’98 team’s level of success this upcoming spring, 25 years after that magical season. Last year’s Queens College squad came close. The 2022 Knights put together a 26-win campaign, the most since the ’98 team’s 29 victories, and a 15-6 record in East Coast Conference play, good for second place in the standings. Queens advanced to the ECC Finals, but fell short to powerhouse Molloy College.
The 2022 Knights were an offensive machine. The lineup unloaded 10 or more runs in many contests. Freshman second baseman and Long Island City native Marc Cisco earned All-American honors with his 10 home runs, 49 RBIs and otherworldly .435 batting average. Senior infielder Lou Antos, the program’s all-time hit leader, also smacked 10 round-trippers and hit over .400. Other significant offensive contributors were junior outfielder Jayson Rodopoulos (.339 average and 16-for-16 in stolen base attempts) and freshman infielder and Maspeth native Matt Filip (47 RBIs). Dependable and durable right-handed pitcher Julien Arcos, a graduate student, led the staff with six wins, 76.1 innings pitched and 78 strikeouts.
Reardon was impressed by his high-powered 2022 roster. “Baseball always comes down to talent and we had a really talented group,” the coach stresses. “We started hot out of the gate and the younger guys contributed immediately.
“Plus, we overcame serious adversity such as multiple injuries and even one player’s parent passing away.”
In baseball, preparation never ends. Despite the season being months away, the Knights have been tuning up for next spring since early September. They’ve been practicing, lifting weights, playing intersquad games and scrimmaging against other teams. On top of that, some players had participated in summer leagues, such as the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.
According to Reardon, the 2022 team’s only noteworthy flaw was its fielding, particularly its infield defense. “We’ve addressed that weakness by bringing in some new infielders, especially a couple of new shortstops, who will be impact guys.”
The coach, who will be entering his 10th season with the program, hopes the Knights’ recent success will attract talented prospects. “Success breeds success,” Reardon insists. “When you get better as a program, higher-caliber kids will want to come.”
High school players and transfers might also want to join the Queens College baseball team due to Reardon’s reputation, experience and personality. “Chris has always had a gift when it comes to talking to people, and this school is lucky to have him,” Morrisey says.
While Morrisey recognizes the talent of the current Knights, he still maintains his competitive edge. “If you put the complete 1998 team out on that field, even in our 40s, against the current team, it would be tight but I’d say we could take them,” he says confidently.
Jeffries, Morrisey’s lifelong friend, is less optimistic. “No, we’d probably lose because our baseball skills have diminished by at least 40 to 50 percent since our playing days,” he explains.
“I’d probably only last one inning on the mound,” Jeffries adds, laughing.
The alumni game may have been a reminder that they weren’t 22 years old anymore. But it also gave the four ’98ers a chance to reflect on their accomplishments and the game in general.
“Back when we played, we were so in the moment and everything went fast,” Morrisey recalls. “A day like this, though, gives us a greater appreciation for what we had back then.”
“Hanging out with these guys and sharing the stories and memories makes me feel young,” Jeffries says with a smile.
That’s probably what the current players will say at the 2047 alumni game. Maybe that’s what baseball is about: a continual revisit with the innocence and exuberance of youth.
On one autumn day, for four friends, it was 1998 again.
