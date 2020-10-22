Positive cases in the Central and South Queens clusters have each dropped by about half over the past two weeks, which is enough to move out them of the red zone.
At his Oct. 21 press conference, Gov. Cuomo revealed that his cluster initiative has been successful in its first 14 days, with all red zones across the state showing reduced positive cases after he struck down on nonessential businesses and mass gatherings. The Queens clusters have all been changed to yellow designation, the least severe zone with the fewest restrictions.
“Trace it back to where it starts. Find the cluster and jump on it. Contain it and eliminate it — that’s the best you can do in this situation,” he said Wednesday.
Parts of Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Rego Park reported 4.7 percent positive cases on Oct. 12, which has since dropped to 2.5 percent as of Monday. The governor’s plan allows densely populated neighborhoods to exit red designation after reporting positive cases under a 3 percent benchmark. Red zones in more rural areas only have to reach a benchmark of 4 percent positive cases to be reduced to exit.
The Rockaway cluster reported a slightly more significant drop in positive cases: 3.7 percent to 1.8 percent over a 10-day period.
The two former red zones were able to bypass the orange zone after achieving a second metric for entering a yellow zone, which is maintaining a positivity percentage of or above 2.5 percent.
“It’s kind of like a two-step dance,” Jack Sterne of the Governor’s Office said on how an area’s zone is determined. “Kew Gardens Hills hit the metric for entering a yellow zone and leaving a red zone.”
Yellow zones allow houses of worship to open at half capacity, groups of 25 to gather both indoors and outdoors and all businesses to operate. Schools can also stay open for in-person learning, but with mandatory weekly virus testing for students and staff. Restaurants can serve customers indoors and outdoors, but with a four-person per table limit. Yellow areas from Oct. 6 will remain yellow zones until they report less than 1.5 percent positivity ratings.
Though most Queens neighborhoods show signs of progress, Ozone Park reported an unspecified uptick in cases, though not yet reaching 2 percent, prompting Cuomo to designate it as a yellow zone.
The Ocean Avenue cluster in Brooklyn was the only area not permitted to lose its red zone status.
“Compliance has been difficult but it has worked,” now yellow-zone Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) tweeted after the announcement.
Cuomo indirectly pointed his finger at de Blasio for allowing the clusters to form in the city, as well as other area leaders for not taking appropriate action against neighborhoods ignoring preventative protocol.
“Lack of compliance and lack of enforcement. That’s the only way [spread] happens ... when people don’t comply, the local government has to enforce,” he said.
During the conference, Cuomo also revealed that New York State has one of the lowest positive cases in the country. With a 1.16 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, New York only leads in cases ahead of Massachusetts at 1.13 percent and Maine at 0.52 percent. Nevada has the highest positive percentage in the country with 58 percent.
