The Queens Chronicle’s 15th annual Holiday Photo Contest is underway!
Take pictures of joyous children and families, lights, miniature villages, snowy landscapes — anything that reflects the season — and send them on in. Our main requirement is that the photos be taken in Queens this season. Give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in the picture, when possible, and when it was taken.
And please tell us your correct name, where you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer.
The winner or winners may have to wait patiently for their prize — free passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city — as they slowly become available again. Send your entries to PeterM@qchron.com, saying “contest” somewhere in the subject line, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 2. Good luck!
