The Queens Chronicle’s 14th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest is, like the last two, a bit different from before.
We still want you to take your best shots of children playing, workers working, lovely landscapes, birds on the bay — whatever you think best says “summertime in Queens.” If you need some inspiration, check out 2020’s winning photo, above, by Malgorzata Bartyzel of Woodhaven, and another fine entry from the year before, taken by Carmen Garcia in Briarwood.
With the pandemic ebbing, we hope the free passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city, such as an off-Broadway show, which we give to all our winners, will be available again soon. If you’re willing to wait, like our last couple of winners, please do enter! We’ll get the passes to the winners as soon as they’re available. As to the rules, our main requirement is that the photos be taken in the borough this summer. We also ask that you give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in the photo, when possible, and when it was taken (but don’t use time stamps!). Some entrants give us a whole backstory, and that’s great. Limit your submissions to five.
Please tell us where in Queens you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer. Send your high-resolution digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 21, the last full day of summer. Good luck!
