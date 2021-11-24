The Queens Chronicle’s 14th annual Holiday Photo Contest again looks a little different than the usual event our readers have enjoyed since 2008. But you’re still invited!
As always, we ask that you take pictures of anything that reflects the season — lights, miniature villages, snowy landscapes, joyous children and families, whatever it might be — and send them on in. The challenge is different during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s one our readers will meet, just as they did a few months ago during our 13th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest. You might be inspired by these high-quality past entries, by Kimberly Graves, top, and Kayla Luongo.
Our main requirement is that the photos be taken in the borough this season. We also ask that you give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in a photo, when possible, and when it was taken (but don’t use time stamps!). Some entrants give us a whole backstory, and that’s never a problem. Please tell us your correct name, where you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer.
Our winners have always received passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city, such as an off-Broadway show, in addition to seeing their photos published. With no tickets available during the pandemic, we ask that you remain patient until venues open again and we can give you your prize.
Send your high-resolution digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, saying “contest” somewhere in the subject line, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 3. Good luck!
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.