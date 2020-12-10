The Queens Chronicle’s 13th annual Holiday Photo Contest is underway!
Take pictures of lights, miniature villages, snowy landscapes, children and families — anything that reflects the season — and send them on in. Our main requirement is that the photos be taken in Queens this season. Give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in the picture, when possible, and when it was taken.
And please tell us your correct name, where you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer.
The winner or winners will, like us, have to wait patiently for their prize — free passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city — to become available again. Send your entries to PeterM@qchron.com, saying “contest” somewhere in the subject line, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 4. Good luck!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.