In a unanimous decision, the City Planning Commission on Monday voted to allow Open Restaurants to become permanent, a united show of support that contrasts with diverging community board voices in Queens and the rest of the city.
The zoning text amendment, which will now proceed to a City Council vote, would eliminate geographic restrictions on sidewalk cafes in the city if approved.
As with all zoning changes, the proposal gave every community board in the city an advisory vote. Queens’ boards were split down the middle on the proposal, with six in favor, six against, one tie vote and one board that decided against issuing a recommendation.
Queens’ outlook on the program is reflective of community boards across the city — about half of which disapprove of the zoning change, according to a list compiled by New York Law School.
Boards in favor pointed out how the temporary program was a lifeline to restaurants under the restrictions of the pandemic, and members said they thought they would continue to help small businesses in the future.
“I think that the majority of the board members just felt that a lot of these places have been hurting for lack of business throughout the pandemic, so this is an opportunity to help them get back on their feet,” Community Board 5 District Manager Gary Giordano told the Chronicle.
Of those who objected to the proposal, some board members harped on the flaws of the temporary program as it exists and detailed the way in which it is not an equally good fit for neighborhoods around the city.
“Current rules are not enforced, and abuses are ignored,” read a letter that Community Board 1 sent to the Department of City Planning and Department of Transportation after voting no on the change.
Other boards raised concerns about the piecemeal rollout of the zoning change, which would create a legal avenue for the program to move forward before providing key details of how it will be implemented.
“Our concern that we had at the land use committee meeting is that we are being asked to approve a text amendment to allow something to happen before DOT has established a set of rules for how it’s going to go into place,” said Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton during a September meeting in which the board voted against the proposal.
The zoning proposal is only the first step in turning the pandemic-triggered program that gave rise to dining sheds around the city into a permanent one. As it exists, the program is based on an executive order that allowed restaurants to temporarily expand their operations to sidewalk cafes without a drawn-out process. But the temporary open program will only last until the end of 2022.
The proposal that is before the city is not a fully fleshed out plan. It would merely create a legal framework for the city to move forward, and add rules and regulations based on public workshops later in the process.
Importantly, the zoning change would transfer the oversight of the cafes from the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to the Department of Transportation and would remove geographic restrictions on where sidewalk sheds can be located.
In its present iteration, the open restaurants program has certain guidelines, but the permanent program set out to create a new set of rules around structural and seating requirements and enforcement. The DCP and DOT have said that they will be taking public input as they establish the rules with a series of roundtables citywide throughout the fall and winter. Among the board members who voted against the plan, many were skeptical that the workshops would allow community members to meaningfully shape the regulations.
The skepticism was not shared by all though, especially those boards that tend to have a more positive relationship with DOT leadership around other issues.
“There are boards that work very well with DOT and get responses,” said Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio. “I can get on the phone and call the Deputy Commissioner and they get back to us.”
Gulluscio added that the members of his board simply seemed to enjoy the ambiance created by the outdoor dining sheds in Forest Hills and Rego Park.
Several of those boards that approved the program added conditions in their vote. Community Board 5, for instance, stipulated that all sidewalk sheds allow a minimum of 5 feet of room for a pedestrian to walk on the sidewalk, unobstructed.
Community Board 13 added the condition that the DOT hire more staff in order to handle the enforcement of violations.
“Everything is literally dumped on NYPD and the way it’s set up is that DOT or DEP are the enforcement agencies and our experience is that has not been something that has been very successful,” said CB 13 District Manager Mark McMillan.
