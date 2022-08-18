For those in Queens who bemoan their bus service, two organizations that make it their business to know such things say the borough isn’t even near the worst in the Big Apple.
Queens by far took a back seat to Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx on Aug. 8 as the NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter gave out their 17th annual Pokey Award for the bus line with the slowest average speed; and the 13th annual Schleppie Award for the least reliable service.
And while even both groups call the awards “uncoveted,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey gamely showed up at the ceremony to claim the Golden Snail — the Pokey Award — for the M102 and the Schleppie, a pair of lumbering elephants, for Brooklyn’s B12.
All routes must have at least 5,000 daily passengers to qualify for the study.
The Q32 between Jackson Heights and Manhattan was the slowest in all of Queens at 5.5 miles per hour, though it did not even make the top 16 qualifiers for the Golden Snail. It came in a full mile per hour slower than the Q54, which took honors the last time the awards were given out in 2019.
The Q32, however, meant that Queens was the only borough where the slowest bus route had a slower average speed than its predecessor from 2019. No awards were given out during the pandemic.
The least reliable service in Queens, based on bunching of buses and large gaps in service, was the Q58 between Ridgewood and Flushing. While it was the fifth-least reliable major route in the city, it was the only Queens line among the top — or is that bottom — 12. It had a slightly worse rate than the Q24, which was the borough 2019 “winner.”
“Our findings highlight what many city bus riders already know from daily commuting,” said Cecilia Ellis, the Straphangers’ campaign coordinator, in a press release issued by the organization. “Despite significant bus improvements in recent years, far too many riders still suffer from slow and unreliable bus service.”
Overall, Manhattan had the four slowest bus routes, and six in the top 12 of the study. The Bronx had six of the top 16.
Brooklyn had six of the top 12 least reliable bus routes, including the top two.
As for the M102, the report said it registered “an excruciating 4.6 miles per hour,” while noting that some butterflies will average 5 mph.
