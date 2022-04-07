It is not too early to sign up for public workshops on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s draft plan for its Queens Bus Network Redesign.
The proposal, unveiled March 29, lays out how bus routes could be redrawn in an effort to speed up service.
The borough has 77 local routes and 30 express lines that at their pre-Covid peak carried nearly 800,000 riders per day.
Borough President Donovan Richards last week said many of the routes are outdated “and the schedules haven’t changed with our neighborhoods.”
Back in 2019, when a redesign was first proposed, MTA officials said some bus routes in Queens have not been re-examined in 30 to 40 years or more. Many bus routes trace over old trolly lines, the last of which went out of service in 1957.
Anyone who is interested can sign up for any or all of the 14 Queens workshops — one catering to each community district — online at bit.ly/3j7BGLx.
The meetings are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning with District 1 on Monday, April 18. Anyone unable to participate in the meeting in his or her own district can register for any other meeting.
All meetings will be conducted in English with Spanish language assistance. Others will have language assistance in Mandarin, Bangla or Korean, depending on the neighborhood. Additional language translators are available if requested with registration at least five days before a given meeting.
District 1 covers Astoria and parts of Long Island City and Woodside.
District 2, with Hunters Point, Sunnyside and portions of Long Island City and Woodside, meets on Thursday, April 21.
District 3, with East Elmhurst, North Corona and Jackson Heights, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26.
District 4, covering Corona, Corona Heights and Elmhurst, will meet on Thursday. April 28.
District 5, covering Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Fresh Pond and Liberty Park, will go on Wednesday, May 4.
District 6, including Forest Hills and Rego Park, takes place on Thursday, May 5.
District 7, composed of Kissena Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Bay Terrace, College Point, Beechhurst, Queensborough Hill and Willets Point, will meet Tuesday, May 10.
District 8 will be discussed on Thursday, May 12. It covers Briarwood, Cunningham Heights, Flushing South, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Hilltop Village, Holliswood, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Pomonok, Utopia and part of Kew Gardens.
District 9, comprising parts of Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven and Kew Gardens, meets Monday, May 16.
District 10, including Howard Beach, Tudor Village, Lindenwood and portions of Ozone Park, South Ozone Park and Richmond Hill, meets on Wednesday, May 18.
District 11, including Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, East Flushing, Oakland Gardens and Hollis Hills, meets Tuesday, May 24.
District 12, which meets Thursday, May 26, covers Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens and part of South Ozone Park.
District 13 will meet on Tuesday, May 31. Its neighborhoods include Bellaire, Bellerose, Brookville, Cambria Heights, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Laurelton, Meadowmere, North Shore Towers, Queens Village, Rosedale and Wayanda.
District 14 meets on Thursday, June 2. It includes Breezy Point, Belle Harbor, Neponsit, Arverne, Bayswater, Edgemere, Rockaway, Rockaway Park and Far Rockaway.
An eight-page synopsis of the plan can be found online at new.mta.info/project/queens-bus-network-redesign.
The link also will allow people to leave their comments on the proposals.
The full report can be found online at new.mta.info/document/79616.
