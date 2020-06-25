CompStat figures obtained from the NYPD’s website showed troubling signs year-to-date through June 14.
Reported major crimes — index crimes in police vernacular — were down 2.2 percent year-to-date. But murders, 159 as opposed to 127 at the same time in 2019, were up 25.2 percent.
Burglaries were up 47.2 percent and auto theft up a whopping 62.6 percent.
Shooting incidents and shooting victims throughout the city were up year-to-date by 24.3 and 27.9 percent, respectively.
Then on June 15, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced that the department would disband its anti-crime units, the plainclothes officers charged with taking guns off the street, but from where Shea said there came an inordinate number of civilian complaints.
Then, according to published reports, there were 53 shootings in the city from Monday, June 15, to Sunday, June 21, bringing the total to 125 in the first three weeks of June alone.
Mayor de Blasio addressed the matter in his Monday morning press conference, and was hit with follow-up questions.
“We have to address a troubling trend we’ve seen in terms of shootings over the last weeks,” de Blasio said in a transcript of the conference sent by his office. “Eight shooting incidents, Friday; 18 on Saturday, which is particularly troubling; two yesterday, based on the information we have already.”
The mayor alluded to the fact that shootings tend to increase during nice weather. He spoke of known instances of gang shootings and retaliations. He said Summer All Out operations will target troubled areas as will the city’s Cure Violence movement and the Crisis Management System initiatives.
Statistics in Queens did not exactly mirror citywide stats through June 14 but were close in many respects.
Overall crime in Patrol Borough Queens North, including the 104th, 108th, 109th, 110th, 111th, 112th, 114th and 115th precincts, was up for the year by 0.9 percent.
Queens South, with the 100th, 101st, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 106th 107th and 113th precincts, was up 7.5 percent.
Murders in the borough have bucked the citywide trend, remaining level at 29. But as in the rest of the city, Queens saw sharp increases in burglaries — 1,236 as opposed to 927 in 2019 — and in auto theft, rising from 567 to 903. Shooting incidents rose from 32 to 52 and shooting victims are up from 39 to 58.
Heidi Chain, president of the 112th Precinct Community Council in Central Queens, has seen high percentage increases in several categories, with robbery, burglary and auto theft driving the numbers. But she also said just taking percentages by themselves can be misleading.
“Last year, we had record low crime here,” Chain said in an email. “While it is true that robbery, burglary and [auto theft] are up citywide, I still believe that the 112th will be able to handle the issue.”
Chain pointed out that there are patterns that have been identified that cross precinct borders within Queens North.
“So between coordination with Queens North and the 112th team, I believe that will be addressed,” she said.
One man with insight is former NYPD Commissioner Robert McGuire, who headed the department from 1978 to 1983, the first five years of the Ed Koch administration.
Speaking with the Chronicle this week, McGuire said while he no longer is on the inside — “I just know what I see in the news” — there are some generalities that still apply.
He said it is still too early to draw conclusions about the recent spike in shootings.
“Are they related?” McGuire asked. “What are the causes? Are they in different neighborhoods? Are there patterns? The police are going to be analyzing this for 30, 60, 90 days.” He believes bail reform laws are a possible contributor, as well as growing tensions between police and minority communities.
“As to bail reform, you don’t want to keep somebody locked up unnecessarily when they haven’t even been convicted of a crime,” McGuire said. “But if somebody is violent, you also don’t want him out on the street where he can commit more violent crimes.”
McGuire did not specifically discuss last weekend’s incident in which an officer has been suspended for allegedly using a chokehold during an incident in the Rockaways, but did speak of the overall situation.
“Even when you have police reforms, and there have been a lot in the last 30, 40 years, it only takes one, two, three, four incidents to harm that.”
Bishop Erskine Williams, chairman of the 103rd Precinct Community Council in Southeast Queens, agreed with McGuire’s assessment of trust issues in the black community.
“The police are in a difficult situation,” Williams said. “I’ve been connected with the precinct for a long time, but I’ve also been a pastor for 27 years. I talk with a lot of people. Before COVID, I think the trust level was at 7. Since the killing of George Floyd I think it’s at 2 ... We’ve been brainstorming about what to do, but right now, we’re feeling on the wall for the light switch.”
Williams said he has given the community the analogy of other professions.
“You hear of doctors accused of malpractice, but you don’t stop going to doctors,” he said. “You hear about lawyers accused of committing malpractice, but you don’t stop going to lawyers.” He said police officers are personal friends and even attended his wedding.
But he also has 12 grandchildren, including eight grandsons.
“If you were to ask me if I was afraid for my grandsons right now, I’d say yes.”
He compared the tension to April 1973, when he was 17 and Clifford Glover, 10, was shot in the back and killed by a police officer in South Jamaica. The officer was acquitted at trial.
“I was out there protesting at 17,” he said.
Williams, like McGuire, also said a few incidents can shred trust. He referred to a video of a recent demonstration in New York where a woman was approached by five officers for a mask violation and was eventually body-slammed.
