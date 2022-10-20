On the morning of 9/11, the radios didn’t work like they were supposed to.
Actually, the radios themselves worked just fine. The system that tied them together — allowing the firemen to talk to the cops and each other — failed.
One-third of radio messages transmitted during that morning were incomplete or unintelligible, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
News footage captured audio of two or three conversations occurring at the same time on a single channel.
Just how much that failure contributed to the unprecedented loss of life that morning is impossible to calculate.
Joe Calderone, who headed the investigative reporting unit for the Daily News when the towers came down, didn’t believe it when an FDNY source told him several hours later that hundreds of firefighters were unaccounted for.
“That was so difficult to process,” said Calderone. “The idea of losing 343 firefighters in a morning, in an hour really, was overwhelming.”
Several score of reporters working that infamous day have written about the turning point in history and its aftermath.
Calderone has done something different. He turned his reporting into fiction, a novel entitled “Don’t Look Back” (Post Hill Press), which was published last summer, after nearly a decade of work.
Fiction, said Calderone, seemed a more emotionally satisfying way to tell the story of how so many firefighters died on 9/11 — and how their families struggled to find out why.
“I always felt the story hadn’t been fully told,” said the former reporter.
“Because the funerals went on for months,” he said, “there was no great appetite to examine what those firefighters faced.”
Calderone — who grew up on 191st Street in Flushing, walking distance from his high school, Holy Cross — brings to the story a working understanding of the people he was writing about. He’s now in Floral Park, LI.
“My mother was a teacher — at PS 79 in Whitestone — and my wife’s family was all cops, firemen and sanitation,” he said. “Every Sunday was a ‘Blue Bloods’ episode.”
Of the literature that has come out in the two decades since 9/11, surprisingly little is fictional.
A novel by Don Delillo, “Falling Man,” is a standout. But much of the rest is about either the terrorists and their bitter motives or how the attacks have reshaped our world.
“Don’t Look Back” is tightly focused on the events of that morning, and more specifically how deadly the inability of first responders to talk to each other was. What an irony that, in the communications capital of the world, there was no way for the NYPD to communicate quickly with the FDNY.
What the books do have in common is the search for deeper truths that nonfiction journalism isn’t built to get at.
Still, Calderone, 66, emphasizes that his novel is substantially based on fact as outlined in the findings of the 9/11 Commission, especially the chapter on the communications failures of that morning.
“Chapter 9 goes into a lot of detail on radio response and commands and control,” he said.
“The concept,” Calderone said, “was to take the guts of that which is factual and put it into a dramatic, fictional setting.”
In essence, “Don’t Look Back” paints a portrait of a system that was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the destruction. The network of 911 switchboards, transmitters, repeaters and handsets had not been designed to handle that many people needing help at the same moment.
“So many of the firefighters were self-dispatched — they weren’t going to miss the biggest fire of their careers — that they left their firehouses without radios,” Calderone said.
“That meant some guys had no radios when they went into the towers,” he said.
When the NYPD ordered the evacuation of the buildings, there was simply no way to relay the message to get out to all the firefighters inside.
Even now, it seems as if it must have been fiction.
