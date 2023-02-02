Queens Borough Hall was among five buildings lit yellow on last Friday in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, announced Mayor Adams.
Along with Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens, the Bronx Borough Hall, Staten Island Borough Hall, the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building and City Hall also participated in the lighting commemoration, the Mayor’s Office added.
“Pure hate led to the death of more than 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust,” Adams said in a statement. “We will never forget all those lost, but, on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we also recommit ourselves to stamping out anti-Semitism and all forms of hate across our city.” said Adams.
There were 261 hate crimes committed against Jewish people throughout New York City in 2022, according to NYPD statistics. Of the cases reported, 69 led to an arrest.
In Queens, there were 23 hate crimes against Jewish people within 12 precincts and only four arrests were made, the stats say.
Fourteen of the hate crimes were in Patrol Borough Queens North (104 Pct.: 2; 108 Pct.: 1; 109 Pct:. 2; 110 Pct.: 1; 111 Pct.: 1; 112 Pct.: 6; and 115 Pct.: 1) and in Queens South there were nine (101 Pct.: 2; 102 Pct.: 1; 103 Pct.: 2; 105 Pct.: 2; and 107 Pct.: 2).
Adams said that he is committed to bringing New Yorkers from different backgrounds together through the “Breaking Bread, Building Bonds” campaign, which is an initiative to organize conversations via 1,000 meals across the city so that people can listen and learn from each other.
People can sign up to attend or host a dinner at nyc.gov/site/breakingbread/index-page.
“Whether you are part of the 1.6 million Jewish people who call New York City home, or a member of one of the many other faiths here in our city, hate has no place here, and we will do everything in our power to defeat the pipeline leading to it,” the mayor added.
First designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945.
Part of the greater Auschwitz complex in Poland, Auschwitz-Birkenau was a Nazi concentration and extermination camp where more than 1.1 million men, women and children died, according to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial.
The commemoration was also a part of the World Jewish Congress’ #WeRemember campaign. The organization is an international federation of Jewish communities and groups led by businessman and activist Ronald Lauder.
“The illumination of these city landmarks sends an unmistakable message that by reflecting on this tragic period of history, it is possible to build a stronger future for all,” Lauder said in a statement. “New Yorkers live in the most diverse city in the world, and through proper education, together we can ensure a better future by making sure the past is never forgotten.”
