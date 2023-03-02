The long-anticipated modernization of subway signals on the Queens Boulevard line’s E, F and R routes is slated to begin the night of March 17, and is expected to continue into mid-2026.
The work will result in numerous evening and overnight service changes — seven days a week — according to a press release sent out by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Feb. 24.
The first stage will include work between the Jamaica-179th Street and Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens stations.
After 9:30 p.m., all Queens-bound R trains will end at Queens Plaza. Queens-bound E and F trains will run local rather than express to accommodate R train riders. There will be no changes to Brooklyn-bound R service.
After 9:30 p.m., Queens-bound E trains will run locally between Queens Plaza and Forest Hills-71st Avenue before continuing on their regular run to the Jamaica Center terminus. There are no changes to Manhattan-bound E service.
After 9:30 p.m., Queens-bound F trains will include local stops between 36th Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue before completing the regular run to Jamaica-179th Street.
Beginning at 10:45 p.m. each night, Brooklyn-bound F trains will run local between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and 36th Street.
