The New York Blood Center has sent out a call for donors of all blood types during a declared blood emergency.
Donation appointments can be made online at nybc.org for a number of blood drives scheduled in the area. They include:
• The New York Mets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at Citi Field, 123-01 Roosevelt Ave.;
• The Shops at Atlas Park from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1, Tuesday, July 5 and 6 and Wednesday, July 6 at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale in the former pet shop;
• NY Bangladeshi American Lions Club from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at Bangladeshi Plaza, 37-15 73 St. in Jackson Heights;
• Resorts World Casino from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in Jamaica;
• United Sherpa Association from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at 41-01 75 St. in Elmhurst; and
• Queens Place mall from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 in the former Outback Steakhouse at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst.
