The New York Blood Center is facing its greatest blood shortage in a decade and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident victims, burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• NYC Department of Design and Construction from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• The Shops at Atlas Park from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and Wednesday, Feb. 8; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale next to Sacca’s Suits and Tailor;
• Queens Place mall from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst in the old Outback Steakhouse site; and
• Queens County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at 125-01 Queens Blvd., conference room 832, in Kew Gardens; and
• Queens Masonic District, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 21-14 30 Ave., in the meeting room, in Long Island City.
