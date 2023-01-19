The New York Blood Center is facing its greatest blood shortage in a decade and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident and burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• KTM Lions Group from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 75-32 Broadway in Elmhurst;
• NYC Department of Design and Construction from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 26, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• The Shops at Atlas Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale next to Sacca’s Suits and Tailor;
• Queens Place mall from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst in the old Outback Steakhouse site; and
• Queens County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at 125-01 Queens Blvd., conference room 832, in Kew Gardens.
