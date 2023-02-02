February is Black History Month, and this year Queens is filled with events to celebrate.
The Museum of the Moving Image has a series of screenings, exhibits and community events from Feb. 2 to 26 at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria.
Exhibits include “An Act of Seeing: Barry Jenkin’s The Gaze” (ongoing) and “Adapting Stories for the Screen: Chinonye Chukwu’s Till” (viewing through Sept. 17), according to MoMI.
Screenings include “Show Boat” on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. “After Sherman” will be shown on Feb. 17 at 7:15 p.m. and “Crooklyn” can be seen Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. “To Sleep with Anger” will be featured at the museum Feb. 18 and 19 at 3 p.m.
Afrikan Poetry Theatre will also present a Black History Film Festival at MoMI Feb. 25 and 26, showcasing the work of local Black directors, writers and producers who have made thought provoking movies.
MoMI will be open daily during the midwinter recess for city schools Feb. 20 to 24 from 12 to 6 p.m.
To learn more about MoMI’s Black History programs and to get tickets, visit movingimage.us.
Flushing Town Hall will host three Black History events.
On Feb. 3, the legacy of Chuck Berry will be on full show as Keith “The Captain” Gamble, a premier vocalist and blues guitarist, performs some of the rock ‘n’ roll artist’s greatest hits at 8 p.m.
There will be a workshop on swing and African dances at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. At 8 p.m., guests will get to show off their newfound skills at a swing band concert. Guiding attendees will be Patience Higgins, a musical director, The Savoy Swingers and the Harvest Moon Hoppers.
To close out the FTH’s Black History Month Trilogy, vocalist Billy Cliff will host “Soul Men: Music of The Greats in Black Cinema,” which is a chronological journey about African American singers who helped to define the genre of soul music.
Cliff will lead the audience through the works of Isaac Hayes’ composition in “Shaft,” Curtis Mayfield’s soundtrack in “Superfly” and Marvin Gaye’s film score of “Trouble Man” on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
For more about the Black History Month Trilogy and tickets, visit flushingtownhall.org.
Several events will be held in Jamaica.
The Starbucks at 89-00 Sutphin Blvd. is hosting a Black History Month networking event today, Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Helium Image, a local business, will put on a live Facebook presentation.
King Manor Museum will host a Black History Month small business fair on Feb. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. The Queens Chronicle sponsors the fair.
The Black Spectrum Theatre in Roy Wilkins Park on the Jamaica-St. Albans line will be honored Feb. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. by Raymour & Flanigan, located at 168-23 Jamaica Ave.
For details about the networking event, vendor spaces at the fair or the celebration of Black Spectrum Theatre, call Ree Brinn at (718) 669-0628 or email her at reeb@qchron.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.