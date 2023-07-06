It’s official: Food-related businesses will need to use containers with lids for their trash beginning July 31, Mayor Adams announced last Wednesday.
“New York City used to be known for our mean streets, but, going forward, we’re going to be known for our clean streets,” Adams said.
Acknowledging that some restaurants and other eateries may not have space to store containers, the policy allows for businesses to leave their bins on the sidewalk within 3 feet of the establishment.
The policy change comes just months after the Department of Sanitation pushed back garbage put-out times as part of the mayor’s continued crusade against rats and other pests.
And while vermin are no friend to restaurant owners and business leaders, those in Queens have mixed feelings on the new rules.
“No real restaurant owner is in the business of harboring rats or creating a [pest] situation,” said Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven. “I think that containerization is actually a good idea overall, it’s just that it may be impractical for some businesses.”
Gordon was mainly concerned with establishments’ ability to keep their bins on the sidewalk. He was not alone. Ted Renz, executive director of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, was worried by that, as well. “I’m fearful that these containers will be proliferating all over the street, and will make the street not a pleasant shopping spot,” he told the Chronicle.
Dian Yu, executive director of the Flushing BID, agreed: “It’s bad for the pedestrians, because our sidewalks — as I always complain — our sidewalks are very narrow.” Adding trash containers into the mix, he said, would only make it harder to walk around Downtown Flushing.
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, shared many of those same hesitations.
But the opposition goes beyond just aesthetics and foot traffic.
As Gordon pointed out, businesses that do not have room to store the containers inside and have no choice but to leave them outside could see their outdoor dining patronage shrink — either because they are unappetizing to diners or because of space limitations.
“I don’t want to impede on outdoor dining, which has given us a whole new level of resiliency that I’ve noticed already,” he said. “I don’t want to lose that stream of revenue that’s well needed.”
Yu was wary of pedestrians using bins on the sidewalk as their personal trash cans, and was skeptical that containers could be well kept, pointing to some Flushing businesses that already use bins, which often overflow with trash bags. “The result is usually disastrous,” he said before elaborating, “They don’t maintain it. When they leak, it’s a problem.”
Yu added that allowing restaurants to leave containers outside might encourage them to put trash outside before 8 p.m., making the delayed put-out time moot.
“That’s a problem with the city, unfortunately,” Gordon said. “They’re always putting the cart before the horse.”
