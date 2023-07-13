This year, 11 Queens teachers had the honor of winning Big Apple Awards.
The award recognizes and celebrates city teachers who inspire students to be their best selves, model equitable learning, affirm students’ unique identities and gifts and enrich their school communities.
Nominees are evaluated on their impact on student learning, instructional practices and contributions to the school community.
In total, 49 teachers were awarded.
The Department of Education notes that Big Apple Award recipients have the opportunity to serve as Big Apple Fellows, who meet to develop their leadership skills and expertise in education.
According to the DOE website and Chyann Tull, the deputy press secretary for city schools, the Queens winners are:
Bianca Bibiloni, a science teacher from PS 14. She helped develop the UNITY team at PS 14, which focuses on equity-based practices and culturally responsive sustaining education, and spearheaded the school’s STEAM program.
Sherry Fass, a dance teacher from IS 227. Fass is described as a dedicated and welcoming educator who empowers and validates her students and their potential. Fass developed partnerships with a variety of cultural institutions, including Alvin Ailey and Ballet Hispanico.
Jazmine Gray, a creative writing teacher from Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School. Gray sparks a passion for writing in all her students, who view her as a trusted adult. She engages her students in school-wide poetry slams and has them take on various leadership roles within lessons.
Marsha Joseph, an English language arts teacher from PS/IS 295. She is a champion for students believing in themselves and involves herself in preparing young debaters, grant writing and supporting instructional decision-making as a member of the school’s Instructional Leadership team.
Keri McCormick, a kindergarten teacher from PS 133Q. She uses a multisensory approach to teaching students, incorporating social-emotional learning in her lessons. She is part of the school leadership team, on the computer science team, and participated in the district’s STEAM fair.
Kerry McGarvey, a STEM teacher from PS 024. Her projects explore social issues and allow her students to practice collaboration, problem-solving and critical thinking. Recently, her students had a Shark Tank project, which involved working with a 3-D printer to help pitch their solution to a real world problem.
Gabriella Ramaglia, a special education teacher from the New York City Academy for Discovery. She gets to know her students and their families’ cultural backgrounds and promotes leadership, teamwork and healthy habits.
Marie Russell, a fifth-grade teacher from PS 174. Widely respected by her colleagues for her dedication, Russell thinks outside the box, bringing experiences like a stock market game, young debaters and girls-who-game programs to the school.
Lydia Santana, an English teacher from Newtown High School. She cultivates a confident, active and engaging classroom culture. Santana provides frequent opportunities to elevate student voices, many of whom are ELLs/MLLs still developing language skills.
Diana Stark, a high school Advanced Placement English teacher from the Young Women’s Leadership School of Astoria. She creates authentic projects that challenge students while restoring joy through learning.
Hyun Ju Tsoutsouras, a Korean teacher from the Institute for Health Professions at Cambria Heights. Through exposure to Korean language and culture, her students broaden their horizons and connect with communities beyond their own. Her students have the possibility to earn scholarships from Korean organizations.
