The House of Representatives passed a $120 billion relief bill earlier this month to assist restaurants struggling through the pandemic, but the Senate has left the legislation untouched. Frustrated elected officials and small business owners gathered Friday to “ask, beg and plead” with the chamber to push the grant program forward and into law.
“This is probably one of the most impacted industries in the entire county. Millions of jobs nationwide have been lost,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said at the Oct. 30 press conference on the Bourbon Street rooftop in Bayside. “We need the Senate to do its job. We need the president to sign this bill.”
The Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed To Survive Act of 2020, or Restaurants Act, was passed in the House on Oct. 2 as part of the revised $2.2 trillion Heroes Act. The bill would provide restaurants with grants to cover operating costs such as payroll and benefits, food, utilities, rent and more, and would secure as many as 11 million jobs. The grants specifically aim to help small businesses — the aid would only be available to food service or drinking establishments with fewer than 20 locations that are not publicly traded.
President Trump, according to an Oct. 6 tweet, has rejected the grant request and instructed Senate Republicans to cease negotiations until after the election, though the talks did continue.
Meng and Rep. Peter King (R-Nassau, Suffolk), two of the bill’s co-sponsors, joined forces at the Bayside eatery to emphasize that the plight of small business is not a partisan issue.
“The Restaurant Act is not a gift, it’s not charity. It’s the type of thing America has always done,” said King. “This industry is being decimated.”
The event was organized by the Queens Chamber of Commerce following a September report by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli that New York City restaurant employment had dropped by nearly half between February and August. Even worse, data included in the report from the small-business software firm Womply estimated that as of Sept. 23, about one-third of city restaurants and more than half of city bars have closed permanently since the beginning of the pandemic. If another third of city establishments close within the next six months, the five boroughs will lose approximately 106,000 jobs.
According to the comptroller, the Bayside/Douglaston/Little Neck area where the press conference was held makes up 9 percent of all city restaurant business. The Jackson Heights and North Corona area, on the other hand, has 13.5 percent, the most of any borough neighborhood and fourth in the city. Most establishments have the opportunity to expand their dining outdoors, and some, including on Bell Boulevard, where the press conference was held, are entitled to shut down the street to vehicles each weekend and increase the amount of tables to accommodate more customers. But Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said it’s just not enough.
“They’re dying on the vine,” said Grech. “I drive all over the borough every day. I see these tents getting blown around. I see tables getting soaking wet, not very conducive to indoor dining, yet we’re still stuck at 25 percent.”
Gov. Cuomo had announced in September that Nov. 1 would be the tentative date city restaurants could expand indoor dining to 50 percent if health metrics looked promising. The Sunday marker passed without any announcement, however, leaving establishments in limbo.
Though Grech said increased indoor dining is necessary for helping small businesses, he called the Restaurants Act “the one way to save the day.”
Bayside elected officials Assemblymember Ed Braunstein, City Councilmember Paul Vallone and state Sen. John Liu as well as Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) joined the event to emphasize the need for federal action. Liu pointed toward a highlight of the comptroller’s report: City restaurants provided 317,800 jobs, paid $10.7 billion in wages citywide and made nearly $27 billion in taxable sales in 2019.
“This is a national disaster and the only way to deal with it is by having the federal government step up,” said Liu. “The restaurant industry is part of the national economy and part of the New York economy. We need this legislation to pass to save the industry, and the millions of jobs.”
