Queens awaits tax reform report details

Even Mayor de Blasio, according to published exports, supports recommended changes to the city’s property tax system that would have him paying more on two homes he and his wife own in Brooklyn.

And while the existing system for assessing and taxing residential property has been assailed for decades as unfair, the 72-page preliminary report from the New York City Advisory Commission on Property Tax Reform is getting mixed reviews in the borough.

“The Commission’s recommendations are the most significant reforms proposed in forty years, and will bring a much needed level of fairness, transparency and simplicity to the entire system,” de Blasio said in a statement from his office. “I thank them for their hard work tackling these complex issues head-on and look forward to their final report. Together, we can bring our tax system into the modern day.”

In some areas, while homes can skyrocket in value, their taxes do not increase proportionately or as quickly as those in lower-income areas.

Co-ops and condominiums, by state law, are asessed and taxed as if they are rental properties, leading to incomparable values with neighboring residential properties.

The commission has recommended, among other measures, assessing every residential property by its market value and eliminating caps on assessment growth.

To prevent immediate runaway tax hikes, any increases would be phased in at 20 percent a year for five years, unless a property was sold. There also would be new “homestead exemptions” and circuit breaker provisions that would be tied to a resident owner’s income level.

Co-ops, condos and rental buildings with up to 10 units would be placed in a new class with one- to three-family homes.

Vincent Arcuri, longtime chairman of Community Board 5, was wary of some of the recommendations, particularly the caps on assessments and tax increases.

“If they go to market rate, more than 900 people will leave this city every day,” Arcuri said. He said the more the city can increase valuation, the more money it can charge in property taxes.

“What they should really do is set up an impartial commission made of people in the real estate community, homeowners, developers, property owners and businessmen who know what real estate taxes are and how the system should be.”

Warren Schreiber, a Bay Terrace resident and co-president of the Presidents Co-Op & Condo Council, said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the proposals.

“As they say, the devil is in the details,” he said. “But it’s good start.”

Schreiber and Arcuri pointed to existing city measures that cap property assessments at 6 percent per year and at 20 percent over any five-year period.