Monday evening’s leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — in which Associate Justice Samuel Alito says that Roe v. Wade must be overruled — has taken both Queens and the nation by storm as the right to choose an abortion is on the chopping block.
If the ruling outlined in the opinion obtained by Politico — the first to ever be leaked ahead of an official ruling — holds, the right to choose would no longer be a protected one in all 50 states. It is the culmination of a decades-long effort by the right to severely limit abortion access, all the while, the balance of the Supreme Court has shifted in their favor.
And while New York is one of 20 states (plus Washington, DC) where abortion is protected by law, many Queens officials have expressed feelings of disbelief, anger and mourning — even if not entirely unexpected.
Specifically, New York State passed the Reproductive Health Act in 2019, which effectively codifies the rights guaranteed by Roe v. Wade into law.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) held a press conference with the Council Women’s Caucus Tuesday morning. “This has been a most frightening and angering 12 hours,” she began. “A woman’s right to safe and reproductive health care is a fundamental human right of self-determination.” Later, she added, “You’d think we were in the year 1950 this morning.”
Meanwhile, some Queens residents took to the streets: Impromptu rallies were held in both Sunnyside and Jackson Heights Tuesday evening. Borough President Donovan Richards’s office said another will be held outside Borough Hall tonight.
Though Alito notes in the draft that the opinion should only be applied to cases concerning abortion, the fact that Roe is cited as precedent in a number of the Court’s other rulings has many fearful of where else the opinion could be applied.
“Overturning Roe is not only the end of a generations-long effort by the right wing. It is also the beginning of a broader assault on contraception, gender-affirming health care, marriage equality and other critical human rights,” Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) said at Tuesday’s press conference.
Several other Queens councilmembers, including Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), were also present.
The draft decision has, for some, rehashed questions regarding the Supreme Court’s power and whether the bench should be expanded.
“This decision by the Supreme Court won’t stop women from having abortions, but it will force them to seek out dangerous and potentially deadly alternatives, which will almost certainly have a greater impact on low-income women of color,” Ung said in a statement. “It is time for the United States to make access to a safe and legal abortion the law of the land, not a right left in the hands of nine unelected individuals.”
Adams seemed to agree. “I find it appalling that nine people can decide the right of millions of women,” she said Tuesday.
But while the Women’s Caucus gathered in front of City Hall Tuesday morning, two caucus members were notably absent: Councilwomen Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
Asked for her take on the draft, Paladino’s office said she was “not commenting on a decision that hasn’t been made.”
Ariola drew more attention to the leak itself, calling it a “gross violation” of the court’s integrity. As for Roe, she said, “My opinion on Roe v. Wade is irrelevant — abortion is codified into NYS law under the Reproductive Health Act, and it does not seem that our state legislators have any plans to change that any time soon, regardless of what occurs in Washington.”
Indeed, that is not in the cards for state lawmakers — quite the opposite, in fact. Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) told the Chronicle that Wednesday, she introduced a bill that would grant funds toward providing abortion access in New York. Notably, it would help providers cover costs for people who do not have insurance that works in New York.
Still, the notion that abortions may not be accessible to many non-New Yorkers is unthinkable to some, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) included.
“That a 21st century Underground Railroad would be necessary to secure women’s access to the health care they choose speaks to the retrograde path the Supreme Court may have written for us,” he said in a statement.
