Eight hoopsters from Queens colleges were honored at last Thursday’s Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association 90th Annual Haggerty Awards dinner for their prowess on court.
The MBWA dinner, held at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel and Conference Center in Tarrytown, NY, rewarded five student-athletes from St. John’s, two from Queens College and one from York College for the 2022-23 season.
Joel Soriano, top left, from St. John’s led the Red Storm in both points and rebounds, earning him consideration for the Lt. Frank J. Haggerty Award, which is awarded to the top men’s metro area basketball player. Senior Aaron Estrada of Hofstra won the prize.
Next to Soriano is Kadaja Bailey, also from SJU, and the three Red Storm players who were unable to attend: Jayla Everett, Posh Alexander and the rookie of the year, AJ Storr, above left; followed by the duo from Queens College, Tyler Carey and Brianna Davis. At right on the second row is York’s Terrell Fullerton, who earned his first MBWA honor.
— Gregg Cohen
