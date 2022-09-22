Five Queens firefighters were among members of the FDNY whose names were added to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall in a ceremony in Brooklyn on Sept. 14.
They are among the 299 members of the FDNY who have died as a result of illnesses related to “working the pile” at Ground Zero during 9/11 search-and-recovery operations.
Queens honorees include FF Wayne Goehring of Engine Co. 311 in Springfield Gardens; FF Dennis McClean of Ladder Co. 137 in Rockaway Park; FF James Redmond of Ladder 142 in Richmond Hill; FF Gregory Lamanna of Engine Co. 313 in Douglaston; and FF James Walsh of Engine 295 in Whitestone.
“Twenty-one years ago, we lost 343 brave members. Sadly, our losses did not end that day. Back then, we made a solemn promise to never forget, and we make that same promise today, to never forget the growing list of heroes who have given their lives to illnesses related to their work in rescue and recovery at the World Trade Center site,” said Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.
Those from Brooklyn include Lt. Martin Farrell of Engine Co. 253; EMT Mark Weiner of Station 43; EMS Captain Charles Harris of Station 31; FF Andrew Hornbuckle of Ladder Co. 109; FF Frederick Gallagher of Ladder Co. 103; Capt. Michael Lyons of Division 15; Battalion Chief Arthur Lakiotes of Battalion 32; and Deputy Chief Vincent Mandala of Division 11.
Bronx members include FF Anthony Malfi of Ladder Co. 168; FF Patrick Lauro of Ladder Co. 47; FF Alfred Artesona of Engine Co. 71; FF Robert Reynolds of Engine Co. 96; and FF Michael Verzi of Engine Co. 97.
Manhattan personnel include FF James Wind of Ladder Co. 3; FF James Cody Jr. of Ladder Co. 24; FF Michael Toal of Ladder Co. 20; EMS Deputy Chief Richard Chatterton; and Battalion Chief Edward Tierney of Battalion 11.
Those from Staten Island include FF Dennis Reilly of Engine Co. 156; Paramedic Stephenson McCoy of Station 22; Lt. Patrick Whelan of Ladder Co. 83; FF Stephen Reilly of Engine Co. 155; Battalion Chief Ronald Kemly of the Safety Battalion; and Lt. John Vigliotti of Engine Co. 159.
Also honored were Fire Marshal Michael Federkowski from Citywide South; Assistant Chief Alvin Suriel of EMS Operations; Lt. Pablo Guzman of Human Resources; and Supervising Fire Marshal John McCauley of QNBAS.
