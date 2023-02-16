Issues surrounding nightclubs and ongoing noise from parties in the South Richmond Hill area persist.
At Monday’s meeting of Community Board 9, one resident demanded that the panel revisit complaints surrounding Blend Lounge dating back to 2021, and the members voted against a liquor license application for a new spot that would be where Showtime Bar & Lounge, another hotspot, used to be.
“Moving forward with full transparency, I ask for a complete investigation of this incident and all relative activities of Blend Nightclub and its associates by this board,” said Julia Ganpat at the monthly meeting on Monday night.
She claimed that the board in December 2021 recommended in favor of a liquor license renewal for Blend, despite issues at the nightclub, and that a member of the board, Latchman Budhai, owns the building that houses Blend, according to city records.
Back in November, the board voted to send a letter to the State Liquor Authority to have Blend’s license revoked.
“Whatever happens in there spills outside and then we also have issues with parking, we have people urinating,” Ganpat told the Chronicle at the time. “We have all this coming from the crowd there ... it has not been safe.”
Last October, a fight that started in the club spilled out into the street and shots were fired, according to reports at the time. Police confirmed that two men were shot, one fatally.
Chair Sherry Algredo told Ganpat that the board would meet regarding her concerns and look into the situation.
Public Safety Committee Co-chair Maharani Singh said, “We will address it. I’m not sure if we need to get the Borough President’s Office involved in this or whatever it is. We need to check everything to satisfy this woman, she is a concerned citizen.”
The Public Safety Committee later voted against recommending a liquor license be granted to Infinity Bar & Lounge on 101st Avenue.
Last March, a shooting occurred outside that location following an apparent dispute, police said. In September, a woman was killed after being run over by a driver who may have been fleeing a nearby knife fight outside the bar, according to reports.
Singh recommended voted against the application because the business had not submitted the required notice to the board.
Noise issues near Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park persist, another resident said, and residents have exhausted all the options they can think of, like filing 311 complaints, notifying the 102nd Precinct and going to the board.
Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, said crime overall was down, with no shootings yet this year but an increase in felony assaults, which are mostly domestic violence-related.
The precinct is working to establish relationships with businesses on commercial corridors and owners have been compiling videos of shoplifters for police.
Ido Shargal from the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit acknowledged the citywide issue of overnight truck parking and said the office is surveying residents for input on it until Feb. 24. He also said he is looking for recommendations for houses of worship that might be able to take in asylum seekers. “That’s something that’s going to be coming down the pike,” he said.
UPDATE
This story has been updated to include the name of the board member who owns the building where Blend Lounge is located.
