To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Queens Public Library is issuing special libary cards starting at a celebration today, July 13, and continuing an initiative that culminates with a summit at LaGuardia Community College next month.
The celebration starts at 11:30 a.m. today and is being held at the Central Library in Jamaica. Hosted by QPL Hip Hop Coordinator Ralph McDaniels, the event will feature the Shirt Kings and DJ Chuck Chillout from WBLS 107.7 FM, who will be spinning hip-hop classics.
The special library cards, featuring a design by the Shirt Kings, will be given out only at the beginning of the celebration. Starting Friday, they will be distributed at all Queens Library locations.
McDaniels, aka Uncle Ralph, is the music video director, DJ and VJ who co-created and co-hosts the program “Video Music Box.” He largely grew up in Queens and attended LAGCC.
“The Shirt Kings, who started in 1986 from a booth at the Colosseum Mall in Jamaica, Queens, became famous for their graffiti-inspired custom clothing designs which drew some of the biggest names in hip hop as well as everyday fans, and made their way to album covers and music videos, helping lay the foundation for hip hop fashion as a global force,” the QPL said in an announcement.
The library cards are part of the QPL’s “Collections of Culture: 50 Years of Hip Hop Inside Libraries, Museums and Archives” initiative, which will wrap up with the LAGCC summit Aug. 3 and 4. That event, hosted by McDaniels, will showcase hip-hop culture over the last 50 years with events such as panel discussions and interactive workshops that invite visitors to learn hands-on from people including DJs, break dancers and graffiti artists. Themes will range from fashion to economics and more.
The event is free and tickets may be had at tinyurl.com/33t4c6et.
