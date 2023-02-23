The City University of New York Athletic Conference tipped off basketball championship season with its annual all-star luncheon, held at Giando’s on the Water in Williamsburg late last week. Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes, top left, the president of York College and the chair of the CUNY Athletics Council gave opening remarks before all of the conference’s community college and senior college all-stars were honored.
Above, the all-star delegation from York College with Olawale Kila, left, Mac-Dege Dessources, Devine Chisolm, Ellma Hodzic and Terrell Fullerton received accolades.
The contingent from Queensborough Community College, above right, was led by CUNYAC Men’s Coach of the Year Clarence Emengo, left, and Player of the Year Anthony Walters. Also above, Dequan Lewis earned the Burt Beagle Sportsmanship Award. Women’s all-star player Nayla Walters also was honored.
The hardware the contingent from QCC received was a sign of success to come in the championship game the following night, as the Tigers, top right, beat BMCC, 72-66, to win the 2023 CUNYAC/Healthfirst Community College Men’s Basketball Championship. Played at Kingsborough Community College, QCC captured the school’s first title in 20 years and seventh in program history. In the contest, Walters, the nation’s leading scorer, was named the championship game’s Most Valuable Player, finishing with a game-high 23 points while grabbing six rebounds in the victory.
— Gregg Cohen
