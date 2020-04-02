Queens College announced March 30 that Frank Wu will serve as its 11th president, following his appointment by The City University of New York’s Board of Trustees, effective July 1.
“I am honored to be coming to Queens College, a campus that represents education as the engine of the American dream for individuals and families now more than ever,” Wu said in a prepared statement. “I am here because my parents were immigrants who came as students. That opportunity must continue to be offered and expanded.”
Wu is the first Asian American to serve as a president of any CUNY college in Queens County. He earned a BA in writing from Johns Hopkins University, as well as a JD from University of Michigan Law School, and has completed two seminars at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. He previously served two years directing Howard University’s law school clinic, a decade at Gallaudet University, as dean of Wayne State University Law School in Detroit and as dean and chancellor of UC Hastings.
“Professor Wu’s resume speaks for itself, and I am proud to see the first Asian American appointed president of a college in Queens,” said state Sen. and Chairperson of the Higher Education Committee Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) said on the announcement. “I look forward to meeting with Professor Wu in the coming days to discuss ways the state can help ensure Queens College continues to provide accessibility and a top quality education for its student body.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.