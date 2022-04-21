Members of the Queens College community honored 123 loved ones lost to Covid in a Yellow Heart Memorial event last Wednesday in front of the Benjamin S. Rosenthal Library. Administrators and elected officials offered greetings and the names of the deceased were read aloud.
The event was spearheaded and hosted by students and sisters Danielle and Jessica Alejandro, third from left and far right respectively at top, gathered with their parents Lisa and Alex Alejandro, first and third from left behind Danielle, respectively; Kayla Cato, Office of Student Development and Leadership coordinator, second from left.
Then in the center is Queens College President Frank H. Wu; Pablo Lopez, Yellow Heart Memorial New York State Chapter leader, fourth from right; Rosie Davis, Yellow Heart Memorial founder, third from right; and Hannah Ernst, Faces of COVID Victims founder, second from right.
