Queens College was recently recognized as one of the top-ten most effective institutions in advancing social mobility.
Queens College was ranked eighth nationwide by CollegeNET’s Social Mobility Index, which measures the extent to which a college or university educates economically disadvantaged students at lower tuition and graduates them into well-paying jobs.
The index is aimed to confront and change trends of increasing tuition across the country. One of the main culprits driving the tuition increases, and thus one of the central impediments to economic mobility, according to CollegeNET, has been higher education’s pursuit of rankings like those of U.S. News & World Report.
Baruch College had the top social mobility ranking. Hunter College was immediately after Queens College at ninth place.
“It comes as no surprise that when it comes to economic mobility, Queens College — now in its eighty-third year of serving the people of New York — is making a larger impact than virtually every other college in the country,” Queens College President Frank H. Wu said. “When our students — rich in ambition, talent, and creativity — are given the advantage of a high-quality, world-class faculty, they become the backbone of our city and state workforce.”
Nearly 1,450 institutions across the United States were included in the rankings, according to a news release.
