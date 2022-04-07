The Queens Botanical Garden is in search of vendors for its Sustainable Vendor Fair on April 24.
The event is part of its Climate Arts Festival, a one-day affair designed to provide the Queens community with the opportunity to engage with the climate crisis.
Each vendor will have a 10-by-10-foot space, which is $75. Tables are available for an additional $20, due to limited supplies. Approved nonprofit partners can participate at no cost. Food truck spaces are $100, and proof of insurance is required. QBG asks that food vendors use nonplastic takeout containers.
To apply, go online to queensbotanical.org/ climateartsfestival/.
