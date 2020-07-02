After a two-year search, Queensborough Community College announced June 29 that Christine Mangino will serve as the institution’s sixth president.
Mangino, the vice president and provost at Hostos Community College in the Bronx, was unanimously appointed by the City University of New York’s Board of Trustees, and will fulfill the role effective Aug. 17, becoming the college’s second female president.
“Queensborough Community College is honored to have Dr. Mangino at the helm. She is a masterful educator, and unwavering in her commitment to providing diverse student populations with access to transformational educational opportunities. Her depth and breadth of experience is invaluable, and I look forward to working with her,” said interim President Timothy Lynch, who has held the position since September 2018 following the retirement of President Diane Call.
Mangino is a first-generation college graduate, boasting degrees from Nassau Community College, St. John’s University and Hofstra University. She holds a doctorate in instructional leadership and a master’s in elementary education.
Mangino started her career as an early childhood teacher and elementary school teacher with the New York City Department of Education as well as an adjunct professor at St. John’s University as the recipient of a Doctoral Research Fellowship.
Her tenure at Hostos began in 2004 as an assistant professor of early childhood education, for which she later became its coordinator, as well as director of the CUNY Teacher Academy at Hostos, chairperson of the Education Department and associate dean for academic affairs. She also taught classes such as Development of the Young, Parent Education, Foundations of Education, Field Experience, Language Arts for the Young Child and Science and Mathematics for the Young Child.
Under her leadership as provost and vice president, Hostos doubled its three-year graduation rates, expanded its online course offerings and increased the number of students participating in service learning, according to the college. Mangino also has helped secure $4 million in grants since 2014 for Hostos programs and projects that accelerated learning, improved mathematics and supported peer leadership in developmental education.
A 2019 Aspen Presidential Fellow, Mangino increased Hostos’ faculty diversity and female representation and worked to incorporate cultural competencies within the curriculum.
Additionally, Mangino worked to refine education-leadership instruction at Hostos by creating the Best Practice Taskforce, the acclaimed Hostos Teaching Institute and the Teaching Fellows program.
