The Office of Gov. Hochul announced a pilot for free rides on a select few bus routes, last week.
In September, for a period of six to 12 months, one bus route in each borough will allow straphangers to simply hop on to get to their destinations. The Bx18 A/B, B60, M116, S46/96 and the local and limited Q4 bus lines, which collectively serve 43,900 passengers daily on weekdays, were chosen because of ridership, rates of fare evasion, service adequacy, and equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, along with their access to employment and commercial activity.
People can embark on the Q4 from the teardrop canopy situated near the entrance of the E, J and Z subway station in Downtown Jamaica and take it to South Jamaica, St. Albans and Cambria Heights. It operates primarily on Linden Boulevard, Merrick Boulevard and Archer Avenue.
Major institutions covered on the route include the Jamaica Center transit hub, York College and the St. Albans VA Hospital, according to the MTA. The bus is a short walk from Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, King Manor Museum and Target in Jamaica and people can use it to get to the Farmbria supermarket in Cambria Heights and the community library.
“The MTA is the lifeblood of New York City, and I’m proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made in returning ridership to pre-pandemic levels,” Hochul said in a statement. “By establishing these fare free bus pilot routes, we are expanding access to public transportation across the city and improving transit equity to better serve all New Yorkers.”
Judith McClain, the New York City Transit chief of operations planning, gave a presentation to the MTA’s city’s Transit Committee on the program on July 17.
Factoring in revenue loss and implementation, the initiative will cost no more than $15 million to operate citywide, according to McClain.
The program kicks off on Sept. 24, and it will be evaluated at the six-month mark and once the initiative has concluded. Afterward, the routes will revert to regular revenue service.
“Paratransit trips for customers who begin and end their trip within three-quarters of a mile of each of the individual fare-free route areas will also be fare-free,” McClain said during the presentation. “This is what other transit agencies did in Boston, Rhode Island, Utah and Kansas City. They made these paratransit trips free within a similar catchment area of their fare-free bus routes.”
The other factors for the buses selected include that they have minimum overlap with other bus routes, limiting riders’ confusion; they were equipped with automatic passenger counters, which helps to monitor ridership numbers; and they have the available capacity for potential ridership increases, McCain said.
The Q4 also serves the Long Island Rail Road St. Albans station, she noted.
“We are particularly interested if folks will change their behavior and take this bus to the Long Island Rail Road,” she said. “On an average weekday, [the Q4] carries approximately 9,900 riders. It has 40 percent available capacity and 99 percent of the route is in an inequity area. It’s peak hour of frequency ranges between nine and 10 minutes.”
To further limit confusion on the fare-free buses, there will be a Guide-a-Ride panel explaining the program, a green-and-black destination sign, an outside display on the bus saying “Fare Free,” and a removable decal on the on-board fare information stickers, farebox and OMNY reader that also says “Fare Free.”
During the evaluation, the MTA will look at how well service is delivered, bus speeds, customer journey time performance, wait assessment, additional bus stop time and additional travel time to observe ridership changes in terms of an increase in the number of passengers taking the route.
“Where is that growth coming from?” McClain asked. “Is it coming from non-fare free routes or is it coming from people who previously made the trip by walking, biking or driving, or are they making trips they never made before?”
To address potential overcrowding issues, there will be extra supervision and buses on hand, especially at the start of the pilot program, she added.
Surveys will be conducted to help the MTA learn about people’s trip purposes and previous travel modes.
Andrew Albert, an MTA board member, asked if there would also be signage on the bus to remind people that they have to still pay for connections to other routes.
“That is something we can look into,” McClain said. “In terms of transfer information, I know that we will put that on the website. As for the marketing materials, we are still working on it.”
Albert also asked if there would be monitoring of potential fare evasion, or the lack thereof, at connecting routes or subways.
“That is certainly something we do want to look at,” she said.
Randolph Glucksman, another board member, asked if the fare-free signage could also include end dates for the program.
“On the front of the bus where it says ‘Fare Free,’ it says, ends March 30, 2024,” McClain responded.
Another board member, Midoni Valdivia, asked about what defined an “equity area” for the MTA, since it seems as though that factor played a large role in the buses selected.
What constituted such an area varied from borough to borough, McClain said, so decisions on routes manifested themselves differently in each.
“In Manhattan, most of the north-south routes have a lot of overlap, so we looked at crosstown routes ... I heard your question ... we will follow up,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.