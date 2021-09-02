While Kathy Hochul may have spent her first week as governor distancing herself from disgraced Andrew Cuomo, her first test arrived her second week as she called the Legislature back into an emergency session to address a looming eviction crisis.
Last week Hochul gave her first address in which she outlined her priorities, several of which involve reforms to change the culture in Albany under the Cuomo administration.
Other overarching topics include getting federal aid out the gate and into the hands of constituents and fighting the Delta variant.
Hochul’s move to call state lawmakers back into session aligns her with the left-leaning Senate and Assembly on the pressing housing issues. Hochul laid out a proposal in a Tuesday evening press conference extending the just-expired statewide eviction moratorium to Jan. 15. The fix proposed by the Legislature would amend the law to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that blocked the section of the law that allowed tenants to self-attest to their hardship.
“I think what she’s doing is pretty smart. She’s going after the low-hanging fruit and that’s really what she needs to do,” said Brian Browne, a political science professor at St. John University.
Browne said that Hochul’s moves like revising the way New York counts its coronavirus death toll to be more complete and ethics training requirement for all state employees indicates that Hochul’s No. 1 priority is defining herself as being outside of the Cuomo administration.
Though she has replaced many of Cuomo’s key advisors with her own aides, the former governor’s adversaries on the left have called on her to remove his allies like Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. Hochul has said she will take up to 45 days to assess which cabinet officials to keep as she assembles her team.
“I’m going to make sure that we clean house and bring in a fresh perspective, as well as keeping some people who have been working, toiling very hard in their respective jobs in different cabinets, letting them know that there’s a different culture, different environment, and I welcome some to stay,” she said on “CBS This Morning” last Wednesday.
Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) has stressed that in order to follow through on her promise to increase government transparency, Hochul needs get rid of all the advisors involved in the Cuomo report that did not disclose the true Covid death toll in nursing homes.
“I fall into the camp of believing actions speak louder than words ... Are you going to fire Howard Zucker and turn over everything around nursing homes that my constituents desperately want to know about?” he said, with the caveat that understaffing within state government will pose a challenge to Hochul. Kim also named Jim Malatras, a Cuomo adviser who was named chancellor of New York’s public college system in August, as someone who needs to go.
In addition to appointing a new secretary to the governor and counsel over the past two weeks, Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a Harlem state senator who recently lost a Democratic primary bid for comptroller as lieutenant governor.
“She’s trying to establish, obviously, bonafides with people of color and she’s trying to head off [Attorney General] Letitia James. In everything that has to do with her running for election, I think it’s a very, very smart move,” Michael Krasner, a political science professor at Queens College, told the Chronicle.
Hochul wasted no time announcing that she would be running for re-election after her inauguration, although there’s speculation that won’t stop James or other competition like Public Advocate Jumaane Williams or Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) from challenging her in the 2022 primary.
A large motivating factor in Hochul’s decision to call a special session in Albany stems from the fact that the state’s rent assistance program, set up to disburse federal aid to landlords on behalf of struggling tenants, has lagged behind in its effort to get out the funding.
Last week, Hochul promised to speed up the rental assistance payments.
Whether or not she can follow through on that pledge provides a test for her to prove her effectiveness in handling government bureaucracies, and could turn out to be politically useful.
“I think if she does make that program work, it is a way of establishing herself as someone who helps people who have lower incomes and people of color,” said Krasner.
In her address Tuesday, Hochul also announced her intention to amend the Open Meetings Law to allow for more remote accessibility and appoint nominations to cannabis regulators that would kickstart the industry — two agenda items that several liberal legislators in Queens have pushed for.
