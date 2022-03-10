Monday marked the suspension of pandemic restrictions in venues, where proof of vaccination is no longer required, and public schools, where masks for K-12 are now optional.
Masks will continue to be required for children under 5 years old, a population that remains ineligible for vaccination.
In a Times Square press conference on Friday, Mayor Adams stated that the choice was made because children under 5 are “more likely to be hospitalized.”
Reactions to the new policy have been varied but passionate.
“This should have been a joyous day and instead, I’m infuriated and frustrated and completely disheartened at how our youngest children continue to be treated in this city,” said Daniela Jampel, a Queens mom of three.
She disagrees with how the data is being interpreted by the city, noting that it lumps 1-year-olds with 2- and 4-year-olds.
According to city data, kids up to age 4 had the lowest number of cases but were more likely to be hospitalized out of each age group under 17. That range accounted for over 15,000 Covid cases per 100,000 people and 426 hospitalizations citywide since the start of the pandemic.
Kids ages 5 to 12 experienced 24,600 cases and 172 hospitalizations; those 13 to 17 had just under 27,000 cases and 277 hospitalizations.
“Two to 4 [years old] is at basically zero risk, and it is absurd and unconscionable that the children who are at the least risk have to bear the heaviest burden,” Jampel said.
As of Monday, only four kids ages 1 to 4 were hospitalized in Queens, according to state data. Seven were hospitalized citywide.
“People wanted to say, ‘Let’s lift this across the board.’ That’s not what the science shows us,” Adams said at last week’s press conference. “I’d rather people complain against me than lose our babies.”
“We want to see when they’re feeling sad so we can be there to comfort them,” Adams said of the older students. “Masks prevented us from doing so for almost two years.”
When questioned Monday on NY1 about the pushback from parents, Adams said, “I need them to trust me.
“I am not going to allow those babies to keep a mask on throughout the time they are in school,” he said. “We’re going to get there ... If you do it all at once, you’re being reckless,” he added.
A protest last Wednesday organized by the group Parents for Responsive and Equitable Safe Schools called on the mayor to maintain mask requirements, and the group has been pushing a #MaskingForAFriend campaign.
Jampel, who has a 4-year-old who is still subject to the mandate, helped organize a rally on Monday outside of City Hall which demanded the mayor “unmask toddlers.” She estimated that at least 150 people attended.
“I’m done,” she said. “If the city wants to enforce an anti-child, anti-science policy, they can pay for it out of their own pocket. I’m no longer washing a mask. I’m no longer buying disposable masks. This is absurd, and I honestly cannot believe I live in a society where children aged 2 to 4, the children in daycare, pre-K and 3-K, are the only people in the entire city who have to wear a mask.”
Melissa Savarese has children who are 5 and 7 years old. “How do I explain to my 5-year-old, ‘you have to wear one, but your sister doesn’t?’”
The 5-year-old attends a pre-K where masks will be required.
Per the new guidelines, masks are still required for settings with children under 5 years old.
“I think it’s honestly just a ploy for them to say, ‘Well, if we push the vaccines again, then maybe they’ll do it so that the kids won’t have to wear masks,’” Savarese said.
Adriana Aviles of Douglaston, an advocate in District 26, has middle schoolers who can go without the mask next week. “I’m elated,” she said, but simply lifting the mandate will not be the end of it. When a teacher asked her middle school son’s class who would go without the mask this week, only he and two other students raised their hands.
“He doesn’t want to be the only one and he wants to make his friends feel comfortable, too. He’s kind of stuck,” Aviles explained. “I feel bad for my son.”
She said she is glad she does not have kids under 5 now.
Schools will continue strict Covid protocols, including increased ventilation, daily screeners and test kit distribution, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Making masks optional gives families and educators a choice, while remaining vigilant through high levels of testing and following the advice of our public health experts and the CDC,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks in a press release.
PS 280 in Corona held an assembly on Monday celebrating the choice to mask.
In a press conference on Tuesday regarding mayoral control of schools outside of Bayside High School, Adams was asked about a school in Manhattan where teachers were still asking students to mask up.
“We’re going to unmask that,” Adams said to some laughs from the crowd. “We’re not going to bully students.”
He continued, “The message came from the mayor and the chancellor that children don’t have to wear masks in schools. If children want to wear masks in schools, they can do so, but we’re not going to have teachers within one school system telling students they have to put on a mask. That is not going to happen.”
“That teacher is going to be reinstructed; that is not acceptable,” Adams added.
Businesses can require masks and vaccination if they choose and employees previously mandated to be inoculated will still be so.
“New Yorkers should be getting out and enjoying our amazing city,” Adams said on Friday. “The fight may not be over, but we’re clearly winning the war.”
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, expressed optimism over the announcement.
“New York City’s restaurant and nightlife industry has been devastated by Covid-19, and over the past two years these small businesses have endured ever-changing pandemic mandates that have posed significant challenges to their operations, yet they’ve fought hard to persevere and to feed and serve our city during this time of crisis,” he said in a press release.
“Now, with our city achieving a high vaccination rate, a low infection rate, and as we enter the next stage of our city’s recovery, we must continue to be safe and smart, and modify mandates as the situation evolves.”
The city also rolled out a new color-coded system that tracks Covid risk throughout the five boroughs.
It consists of four alert levels that outline precautions and recommended actions based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Burden Indicator.
New York City is currently in the low, green alert level, indicating low community spread; regular safety precautions are advised.
