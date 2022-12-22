Utility costs are expected to be higher this month, with a typical New York City resident’s electric bill 43 percent higher and heating up 20 percent from this time last year, according to projections from Con Ed released last week, but that does not even account for a projected rate increase to come in the new year.
Con Ed requested an increase last year that would raise residential electricity and gas heating rates and it is up to the Public Service Commission to approve the request.
“I think we’re in for a painful two or three years,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. “I think we’re in for a painful two or three years.”
“Unfortunately, former Gov. Cuomo shut down Indian Point way too early for the conversion to green and sustainable energy to catch up,” Grech added, referring to the nuclear power station that accounted for much of the city’s electricity.
“And so now we’re all paying the price, taking into account that plus the situation in Russia and the Ukraine, putting pressure on global fuel supplies, both gas and oil, just makes it for a very, very difficult situation.”
Con Edison noted in a press release that energy costs can change quickly due to international events, economic trends, weather and other factors.
Grech said it puts consumers, both commercial and residential, as well as Con Ed itself, “between a rock and a hard place.”
In a press release, the energy company projected that a typical small-to-medium business can expect a 48 percent higher electric bill and a 19 percent higher gas heating bill than last December. A large business can expect a 63 percent higher electric bill and a 21 percent higher gas heating bill.
Last January, Con Ed submitted a request to increase its delivery revenues by 17.6 percent for electricity and 28.1 percent for natural gas, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) slammed the plan to raise rates at a recent press conference outside of Con Ed’s Manhattan headquarters.
“I think that any rate increase is just unacceptable for New Yorkers, hundreds of whom have testified through our office as to how the existing rates at this time are already forcing them to make impossible choices between food and medicine, between groceries and electricity,” Mamdani told the Chronicle.
A quarter of the constituent cases his office receives are related to Con Ed, he said.
“It’s not just a pet issue of mine that I came into office with,” he said. “No, this is an accurate illustration of what Astorians are dealing with.” He worries that the hikes will eventually displace residents.
However, there’s a limited amount of impact that public officials can have over the privately controlled corporations, Mamdani said.
“There’s obviously the bully pulpit, which you can use to make clear what’s being done in the name of New Yorkers, inform and organize and agitate our neighbors around this issue,” Mamdani said.
He signed up to be a party to the rate case, in which he is echoing his lobbying to reject the increase, as negotiations are taking place between the PSC, Con Ed and other parties. Eventually, the PSC and Con Ed will have to agree on a proposal, he said, and it will be voted on internally between all relevant parties.
“They’re doing this in the dead of winter when power is at its most expensive,” said Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park).
Freezing temperatures are expected to roll in this holiday weekend.
“What a lot of people are going to get for the holiday season is increased electric bills,” said Anderson. “Working-class people are really, really taking a hit.”
Anderson continued, “What we’re hearing is that, yes, the rates keep going up, everything is going up, except my paycheck and the quality of what we’re getting.”
A proponent of the Build Public Renewables Act, he said the fight for public over private power must continue.
“No longer should we have privatized power companies where on top of mind is satisfying investors and not truly investing in the upgrade of our power and energy grids and to ensure that they’re more resilient.”
He said his district is not seeing the necessary improvements on the ground that could necessitate 20 percent rate increases.
In his district, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) points to a pilot project where power lines were buried in Middle Village and said, “If Con Ed can turn around and say, ‘Hey, we need this, not to pad the pockets of our executives, but for a direct impact or improvement to service for our residents,’ I think they should make that very clear.”
He continued, “You can’t hit our constituents with these immediate rate increases. People have to adapt, especially seniors on fixed incomes ... then we have to try to find programs that help those that are not able to meet the high cost of utility bills.”
Con Ed provides ways for customers to manage their utility bills including a Level Payment Plan, a payment agreement to pay down outstanding balances, and other tools and rebate programs, which can be found on its website. Low-income New Yorkers can also apply for heating and cooling assistance under the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP.
Anderson has set up a HEAP outreach center in his Rockaway office for any constituents in the district.
“All the downstate utilities and the ones that service Queens in particular ... have energy efficiency programs that consumers, both large and small, can participate in,” said Grech. “But that’s all about conservation. That’s not about actually reducing the rate.”
