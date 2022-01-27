Gov. Hochul is going full-speed ahead on a proposal for an Interborough Express project between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and Jackson Heights, and a couple of influential organizations threw their weight behind her last Friday.
The Regional Plan Association backed the proposal during a Zoom presentation hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce, which also is on board.
The proposal would use a 14-mile freight rail corridor to create a major north-south link to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road.
“This is a great time to look at all different rail projects in a holistic way — the Long Island Rail Road, the [Metropolitan Transportation Authority] and yes, the LaGuardia AirTrain,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the chamber. “I’ll say we need to find some way to link with rail to LaGuardia in some way, shape or form.”
The online event came one day after the MTA released a feasibility study comparing standard passenger rail, light rail and dedicated bus service along the right-of-way that now serves exclusively freight trains.
The 28-page report can be viewed or downloaded online at new.mta.info/document/72081.
Kate Slevin, executive director of the RPA, said the idea is not new.
“It actually carried passengers until 1924,” Slevin said of the existing rail route. She said reviving the service was suggested in the RPA’s plan released back in 1996, and noted that a 2017 report showed that most of the city’s growth was taking place in the outer boroughs.
“But the housing crisis and lack of investment in infrastructure was limiting our growth,” she added.
Slevin said the city has the slowest bus speeds of any city in the country; and has few north-south transit options in a historically east-west oriented system geared toward moving people into and out of Manhattan. Rail, she said, is especially challenging for residents of Queens and Brooklyn.
“You need to go through Manhattan to get to the other boroughs,” she said.
But the proposed route could link directly to the Long Island Rail Road and the No. 7 line as well as the A, E, F, M, N, R, J/Z that run in Queens, and others in Brooklyn.
The study estimates that some trips taking more than an hour presently could be cut to as little as 40 minutes.
“We can’t ask people to ditch their cars if there’s no meaningful alternative,” said Maulin Mehta, the RPA’s New York director. He added that if the timing, cost estimates, funding and environmental studies all work out, the Interborough Express could be in the MTA’s 2025-29 five-year capital budget.
It originally was considered for a full extension over the Hellgate Bridge into the Bronx, but Mehta said the Penn Access plan from the Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut will, when completed, fill up the bridge’s capacity when combined with its service linking New England with the rest of the country.
He also said there will be challenges. While conventional rail would be the least costly, it would require acquiring part or all of more than 160 privately owned properties. Tracks would have to be added in many places, and in others height and width restrictions of existing tunnels and underpasses would have to be addressed.
Mehta said a conventional passenger rail project would save some money as it would not be required under federal law to have physical separation from the freight tracks and trains.
Electric buses running in dedicated bus lanes, he said, would require building over the existing tracks in many places. He also said given the difference in capacity for trains vs. buses, the cost would increase due to the number of buses required to move the same number of passengers.
Light rail, such as that proposed in the practically mothballed Brooklyn-Queens Connector, would require physical separation from freight operations; in some areas it would require tracks built to run directly over the freight lines with street-level grade crossings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.